Charlie Dean celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Lara Goodall during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP.

The 21-year-old will face favourites Australia in Sunday’s final in Christchurch, New Zealand, if England name the same XI that defeated South Africa in Thursday’s semi-final.

Dean is England’s second highest wicket-taker in the 50-over competition with 11 from five matches at an average of 14.9.

In only her second World Cup game, she bagged 4-23 in the win against India - the sixth best figures in the tournament - in a group victory which was a repeat of the 2017 final at Lord’s when England won the trophy for the first time since 1993.

Charlie Dean bowls during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final win against South Africa. Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP.

Dean also took 3-31 in the final group game against Bangladesh, which saw England seal a semi-final place with a fourth straight win - this after the holders had lost their first three matches.

Dean was left out of the XI which was beaten by Australia and the West Indies, but made her World Cup debut in the third loss to South Africa.

As well as her wickets, Dean has also played a valuable role with the bat - her last-wicket partnership with Anya Shrobsole helping England to a tense one-wicket group success against tournament hosts New Zealand.

Chasing 204 for victory, England had slipped from 176 for four in the 41st over to 196 for nine in the 46th before Dean and Shrubsole saw them home.

Charlie Dean takes a catch during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Semi Final match between South Africa and England. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images.

The youngster started her cricket career at Havant, where her father Steve was a top-order batsman. Steve was more than a decent player himself, with over 10,000 Minor Counties Championship runs for Staffordshire and a sole appearance for Warwickshire CCC.

Charlie Dean played for Hampshire at under-13, under-15 and under-17 levels, making her debut for the senior county side in 2016. In 2017 she took five wickets on her debut for the Portsmouth Grammar School boys 1st XI

For the last two years she has played 50-over cricket for the Southern Vipers, helping them win the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy in 2020.

Dean also took 10 wickets in four RHFT games in 2021, missing the final round of matches due to being called up for the senior England side for the first time. She made her international debut in a 50-over game against New Zealand last September.

Dean was one of two Southern Vipers players who helped England beat South Africa to book their final place. The other was batsman Danni Wyatt who scored a magnificent 129 to set up a convincing 137-run success.

Australia will start as favourites on Sunday after winning all their matches in the tournament so far. They also defeated England 3-0 in a three-game ODI series last month, in which Dean played two of the games.