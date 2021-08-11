Former world over-40s snooker champion makes quick impression after moving from India to Fareham

Dharminder Singh Lilly

Dharminder Singh Lilly has impressed in recent Pro-Ams and has now won the first leg of the Cuestars Seniors (40+) Tour, writes TIM DUNKLEY.

The 46-year-old beat two-time Seniors champion Matt Ford 1-0 in a late-night shortened final at Salisbury Snooker Club and pocketed £120 prize money.

Lilly, who landed the IBSF World Masters (over 40s) title in 2016, had lost to Ford in the round-robin group stages and went on to defeat Steve Wheatland (Bishopstoke) 2-1 from 1-0 down in the last-four.

Ford beat competition stalwart Martin Wallace (Wokingham) 2-1 in the second semi.

John Hunter (Andover) started the new campaign with a century. The 55-year-old fired in a 120 in his group-stage match against Jean-Marc Bancilhon (Byfleet).

A high turnout of 29 witnessed rankings champion James Height (Shepton Mallet) and Masters (55+) campion Raj Puri (Rochester) being presented with their trophies for the 2019/20 season, which had been prematurely ended by the pandemic.

Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, hosts the second leg of three on Sunday, September 5.

BREAKS

John Hunter: 120, 65, 51; Carl Davies: 83; Dharminder Singh Lilly: 65; Jason Pusser: 64, 52; Mark Hutchinson: 62; Matt Ford: 54, 54; Nigel Phillips: 53, 51; Kevin Collins: 49, 41; Martin Wallace: 42.

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP POSITIONS

GROUP A: 1st, James Height (Shepton Mallet); 2nd, Carl Davies (St James Institute, Bournemouth); 3rd, Andrew Darken (Feltham Constitutional Club); 4th, Graham Leech (Crucible, Newbury).

GROUP B: 1st, Martin Wallace (Crucible, Newbury); 2nd, John Hunter (Salisbury SC); 3rd, John Monckton (Top Q Club, Gloucester); 4th, Stu Barter (Chandlers Ford SC); 5th, Jean-Marc Bancilhon (Camphill Social Club).

GROUP C: 1st, Matt Ford (Sunninghill Comrades); 2nd, Dharminder Singh Lilly (Fareham SC); 3rd, Shane Hatfield (Greenbaize, Bournemouth); 4th, Dharmendra Patel (Crucible, Newbury).

GROUP D: 1st, Kevin Collins (Jesters, Swindon); 2nd, Steve Wheatland (Chandlers Ford SC); 3rd, Steve Ashton (Salisbury SC); 4th, Steve Read (Chandlers Ford SC); 5th, Simon Peacock (Salisbury SC).

GROUP E: 1st, Nigel Phillips (Sovereign, Farnborough); 2nd, Raj Puri (Hartley Country Club); 3rd, Jason Pusser (St James Institute, Bournemouth); 4th, David Brock (Exeter SC); 5th, Peter Ebbins (Greenbaize, Bournemouth).

GROUP F: 1st, Steve Allen (Totton Rec); 2nd, Paul Lawrence (Park Gate RBL); 3rd, Mark Hutchinson (Petts Wood SC); 4th, Stephen Hills (Northfleet Traders Club, Gravesend); 5th, Neil Carroll (Chandlers Ford SC).

KNOCKOUT RESULTS

LAST-16: Hatfield 2-0 Height, Wheatland 2-1 Hunter, Lilly 2-0 Allen, Phillips 2-1 Hutchinson, Ford 2-0 Pusser, Lawrence 2-0 Collins, Davies 2-0 Puri, Wallace 2-1 Ashton.

QUARTER-FINALS (12 pts, £15): Wheatland 2-1 Hatfield, Lilly 2-0 Phillips, Ford 2-1 Lawrence, Wallace 2-1 Davies.

SEMI-FINALS (15 pts, £25): Lilly 2-1 Wheatland, Ford 2-1 Wallace.