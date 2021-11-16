Four is fine for Nicky Puckett who at least provides 3rds with some cheer on largely forgettable weekend for Portsmouth women's teams

Carol Rutter's screamer set the hosts on their way to what proved an emphatic 5-1 victory.

But despite the one-sided scoreline, there was a nervy period after Hannah Bennett's comical error allowed Gosport to level at 1-1, writes Lucy Dunning.

With the game in the balance and level at the break, Nicky Puckett netted four goals in a 10-minute second half period as Portsmouth 3rds racked up a fourth South Central Division 1 Solent success in seven matches.

Sadly, Portsmouth's first-team were not celebrating victory after going down 1-0 in a tight affair at Basingstoke 2nds.

Coach Alf Wimhurst was without a trio of usual starters for the trip, but the visitors still created several chances and adopted a patient approach in the first half.

However, Basingstoke gained a turnover after the restart, rounding off the move with a goal, to send Portsmouth crashing to defeat.

Portsmouth 2nds suffered an early setback at home to Haslemere and were eventually defeated 3-1 at home South Central Division 2 South defeat to Haslemere.

The hosts conceded within the first five minutes, although they were back level when Emily Dunkason grabbed an equaliser.

Just as in the first half, Haslemere netted within five minutes of the restart to restore their lead.

As time went on, Portsmouth 2nds began to tire and the visitors added a third to run out 3-1 victors.

There was very little to shout about for Portsmouth women's 4th and 5th teams, either.

Facing Chichester Centurions in the South Central Division 2 Solent, the 4ths were end the end of a heavy 7-0 defeat.

Meanwhile the 5ths, who were only able to field 10 players in their meeting with IBM Nomads, suffered a 5-1 loss.

