Freddie Gadd’s early four-wicket burst helps holders Havant reach another Southern Premier League T20 Cup final

Freddie Gadd took 4-11 as Havant reached the SPL T20 Cup final.

The left-arm spinner bagged four wickets in his first two overs, reducing Bashley to 11-4 in their semi-final.

Opener Saif Achakzai (0) was caught behind by Jeremy Bulled off the first ball he received from Gadd.

Three more wickets tumbled with the score stuck on 11 - Rhodes Franklin (2) and Michael Porter (0) both stumped by Bulled and captain Tom Jacques (0) clean bowled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Morris (35) and Ben Francis (33) added 55 on for the fifth wicket but Bashley’s 111-7 (Gadd 4-15, including a maiden) never felt like it would be competitive total.

So it proved as Havant comfortably knocked the runs off for the loss of two wickets.

Harry Gadd (37) and Ben Walker (18) put on 48 for the first wicket with skipper Chris Morgan and Richard Hindley both unbeaten on 23 in sharing an unbroken third wicket partnership of 40.

Havant coasted to victory with 17 balls to spare against the side who had beaten them in SPL top flight action the previous day.

Gadd also played a key role in Havant’s march to the final last year, taking 4-14 against Sparsholt and 4-23 in the semi-final success against New Milton.

Morgan and co - whose quarter-final victory over Portsmouth the previous week was their first in the competition in 2021 - will now face Hook & Newnham Basics in the Ageas Bowl final on September 19

Hook defeated the Hampshire Academy by three wickets after being asked to chase 123 for victory.

Harry Broderick (41) and skipper Toby Albert (17) top scored as the Academy were bowled out for 122 (Josh Balcombe 3-22).