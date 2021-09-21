Friends Michael Bruce and Peter Harding reach personal landmarks in latest Havant parkrun

Bruce completed his 250th parkrun course while Harding reached an individual century at Staunton Country Park on Saturday.

All but 17 of the 250 parkruns Bruce has taken part in have been at Havant, with Harding coming home at Havant 79 times in his now 100 completed events.

Bruce reached the finish of his 250th event in a time of 24mins 19secs and friend Harding followed (31:19).

The milestone pair were two of the 206 finishers who completed the latest Havant parkrun.

Denmead Striders' Julian Manning was first to make it home (17:37), with Simon Gill second (19:03) and teenager Alfie Moth in third (19:05).

Check out photographer Sam Stephenson’s shots from the Havant parkrun event.

n Lee was the highest attended parkrun event across the PO postcode area last weekend with 418 finishers.

Redditch STARS runner Tom Bristowe seemed to enjoy the fresh sea air on his first visit to the south coast course, completin the 5k event first in a time of 16:52.

n Southsea saw just under 400 runners take part in their latest seafront event.

Two Haslemere Border Athletics Club parkrunners, David Jarrett and Jon Fairs, were first and second respectively in personal best times of 15:57 and 16:01, with a total of 377 finishers.

n Both Fareham and Portsmouth Lakeside event broke through the 200-barrier of runners taking to their respective courses last weekend.

Fareham welcomed 238 parkrunners while the Lakeside course had 214 finishers on what proved to be another busy weekend for courses across the area.

1. Pete Harding has now completed a century of parkruns Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2. Marion Proctor, left, and Andy Moore made long trips down from Scotland and Yorkshire to take part Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3. Anne Cook, left, Ruth Wheeler, centre, and Nicky Fowlie Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4. Runners young and old set off in the latest Havant parkrun Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales