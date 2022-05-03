The left-hander became only the 19th Hampshire batsman to score two centuries in the same first class fixture.

He followed up a first innings 101 not out with a second innings 130 before rain washed out the final day of a match that was finely poised.

It had been six years since a Hampshire player had compiled two tons in the same Championship game, Sean Ervine hitting 103 and 106 against Somerset at Taunton.

Hampshire's Nick Gubbins celebrates reaching his hundred during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at The Ageas Bowl. He went on to reach three figures in the second innings as well. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Prior to that, Michael Carberry had hit 162 and 107 against Durham at May’s Bounty in Basingstoke.

Carberry is one of three Hampshire players to have achieved the double century feat on two occasions in post-war cricket. The others are the legendary Barry Richards and Chris Smith. West Indian superstar Gordon Greenidge is the only post-war player to have achieved the feat three times.

Phil Mead achieved the feat three times before the Second World War, including 113 and 224 against Sussex at Horsham in 1911.

That is not a Hampshire record for most runs in a Championship game, though; that belongs to Australian Matt Hayden, who struck 235 not out and 119 against Warwickshire at Southampton’s County Ground in 1997.

In all, 19 players have scored two tons in a first class game on 27 occasions in spanning 123 years.

The first man to achieve the feat was Robert Poore, against Somerset in Portsmouth in 1899. It was to be the only time the feat was achieved in the city.

HUNDRED IN EACH INNINGS OF A MATCH FOR HAMPSHIRE

104 & 119* - RM Poore (v Somerset, Portsmouth, 1899)

115 & 130 - JG Greig (v Worcestershire , Worcester, 1905)

124 & 118* - AJL Hill (v Somerset, Southampton, 1905)

102 & 100 - CB Llewellyn (v Derbyshire, Derby, 1905)

130 & 101* - CB Llewellyn (v Sussex, Hove, 1909)

109 & 100* - CP Mead ( v Leicestershire, Leicester, 1911)

123 & 112 - CB Fry (v Kent, Canterbury, 1911 )

175 & 100* - AC Johnston (v Warwickshire, Coventry, 1912)

102 & 113* - CP Mead (v Leicestershire, Southampton, 1913)

113 & 224 - CP Mead (v Sussex, Horsham, 1921)

102 & 102* - JA Newman (v Surrey, Oval, 1927)

117 & 105* - DA Livingstone (v Kent, Canterbury, 1964)

130 & 104* - BA Richards (v Northamptonshire, Northampton, 1968)

159 & 108 - BA Richards (v Kent, Southampton, 1976)

136 & 120 - CG Greenidge (v Kent, Bournemouth, 1978)

104 & 100* - CG Greenidge (v Lancashire, Liverpool, 1983)

143* & 141 - TE Jesty (v Worcestershire, Worcester, 1984)

110 & 100 - CL Smith v Oxford University, Oxford, 1985)

103 & 180* - CG Greenidge (v Derbyshire, Derby, 1986)

145 & 101 - CL Smith (v Sussex, Hove, 1991)

235* & 119 - ML Hayden (v Warwickshire, Southampton 1997)

140 & 103 - MJ Clarke (v Nottinghamshire, Trent Bridge, 2004)

106 & 116 - JP Crawley (v Nottinghamshire, Ageas Bowl, 2006)

127 & 120 - MA Carberry (v Worcestershire, Kidderminster, 2007)

162 & 107 - MA Carberry (v Durham, Basingstoke, 2010)

103 & 106 - SM Ervine (v Somerset, Taunton, 2016)