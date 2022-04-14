Gary Wilton keeps his nerve to win tense last frame decider in Frank Wyatt Memorial Trophy final

The Waterlooville potter took on Greg Jones (Bellair) in the final of the Portsmouth Snooker League’s handicap singles event.

Wilton, who received a 25 start in each frame, got off to a good start by taking the opener 71-26.

Jones, though, hit back to win the next two frames - compiling a break of 37 in the second (which he won 74-41) and a classy 64 in the third (86-35).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Wilton with the Frank Wyatt Memorial trophy

Jones made a 34 break in the fourth but Wilton took the contest to a final frame decider by winning it 81-74.

The last frame went to the wire. With only the last six colours remaining, Jones was ahead - but Wilton cleared the table to clinch the final frame 72-63 and the Frank Wyatt silverware.

It was crunch day in the Peter Rook League Cup, meanwhile, as the final round of the group matches were played.

Waterlooville Xcels finished top of League D after an 8-4 victory against Alexandra Bowls Club.

Barry Figgins claimed an early brace for Ville before young Sam Laxton took his side over the finishing line late on. Alan Freemantle took a consolation double.

Craneswater Q finished runners up - but only by two frames - after hammering Copnor E 9-3 thanks to wins from Adam Gillen, Josh Sawyer and Tony Lee.

Craneswater A finished top of League A as Grant Vernon and James Sorrell (39 break) helped their side come from 5-3 down to win 7-5 against Copnor D. Bob Chinno, rolling back the years, had put Copnor in front.

North End Bowls Club faced Copnor A & E knowing whoever won would finish second and book a quarter-final place. As it was, the game ended 6-6 and so Cowplain Gas progressed into the last eight instead!

Ian Pledge (NEBC) and Lee Eden (Copnor) were the sole winners, with the other four games all drawn.

In League B, whoever won the Craneswater A v Emsworth A fixture would finish top of the table. And thanks to last man Mark Jones claiming a brace, it was Craneswater who triumphed 8-4.

There were wins for Emsworth pair Nick Fegan and Gavin Megham, but Mick Kirby and Ian Carter hit back with braces of their own.

George Steere and Roy Steere helped Cowplain B into a 5-1 lead against Emsworth B. But Wayne Talley and John Morrison hit back to give Emsworth a 6-6 draw.

Stoke Sharks finished top of League C after a 7-5 success against Broadoak Dandy’s.

Graham Hughes, Chris Roebuck and Simon Tulley gave Sharks their bite, with Ioan Moon and captain Rob Dandy replying with braces.

Waterlooville A finished second after beating Cowplain Misfits 8-4.

Dan Lumsden (53 break), Dusty Tingley and St John Sylvester claimed Ville wins, with Ray Axton replying.

Waterlooville D pipped clubmates Waterlooville C 7-5 helped by wins from Kelvin Connor and Craig Skeggs. Gary Wilton, aided by breaks of 30 and 36, was the C team’s sole winner.

Quarter Final draw: Craneswater R v Emsworth A, Craneswater A v Cowplain Gas, Stoke Sharks v Craneswater Q, Waterlooville Xcels v Waterlooville A.