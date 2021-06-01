Gas Social’s Portsmouth & District Bowls League chances are Snook-ered by Priory!

Adrian Snook's rink helped Priory beat Gas Social in the Portsmouth & District Bowls League. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

In Division A of the City section, they defeated Gas Social by 35 shots with Adrian Snook’s quartet winning by 25 shots.

For Gas, Stuart Townsley’s rink picked up a two on the last end to prevent a whitewash, writes DAVE WILDMAN.

Vospers followed up their opening win with a 24-shot home success against College Park. They won on all rinks, with Dave Young’s quartet leading the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naismith opened their season with a six-shot home success over Milton Park. Each rink had a six-shot win and, fortunately for Naismith, they had two of them!

In Division B, Waverley had another big win, this time by 45 shots at Pembroke Gardens. They had big wins on two of the rinks, whilst for Pembroke Dave Brookes’ men kept the deficit to single digits.

Alexandra also won again, this time at Star & Crescent by 13 shots. They won on two rinks, with Steve Fielder's men 15-shot winners. Robbie Denninson’s men gained two points for Star with their seven-shot triumph.

Portsmouth Water recovered from their Waverley drubbing by beating Cosham Park by 26 shots at their new home at Alexandra B&SC.

However, they had to thank Pete Musson’s quartet as they were their only winning rink and the 30-shot victory did all the damage.

Havant & Waterlooville

Leigh Park followed up their opening victory by travelling to the carpet at Waterlooville and returning with a three-shot win.

They had to thank Pete Robinson’s quartet for the win as their 14-shot victory was their sole winning rink. Richard Allen and Brian LeMarquer won for Waterlooville.

Emsworth recovered from their defeat at Leigh Park to record a 16-shot all rink home win over Cowplain. Paul Wood’s four led the way for Emsworth.

Denmead travelled to Hayling Island’s 2021 home base at Leigh Park and left with a 24-shot victory. Tony Sewell and Brian Goldacre gave them rink successes, while Tom Walsh’s quartet spared Hayling’s blushes with their six-shot victory.

Gosport & Fareham

Gosport recorded their second home win of the season with a 15-shot victory over Fareham. However, they owed their victory to the 19-shot win by Jim Oswell’s quartet, which covered defeats against Lee Cunningham and John Traver’ Fareham rinks.