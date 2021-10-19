Generation Platinum storm into top spot – Portsmouth Table Tennis League round-up

The Avenue Dodos team that beat Emsworth Oysters 9-1 (from left) Tony Dummer, Phil Stride and Keith Ginn

Adam Hyde and Tom Chamberlain were both maximum men for the winners, while Soberton’s Pete Woodacre came from two sets down against Mike Cooksley. Soberton No 1 Dave Woodcare was absent through illness.

Cowplain Cocktails are second after a 6-4 win at Portsmouth Black helped by two wins apiece for Paul May and Cameron Breale. Andrew Smith was man of the match with a treble for the losing trio, while team-mate Andy Green had a good win over Roger Winkworth.

Generation Rhodium are third after thrashing Cowplain Alexandra 10-0 with their formation of Kyristian Fijalkowski, Stephen Smith and Kieran Wells. Chris Bone impressed against Smith, losing in five sets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Purple triumphed 7-3 at Knowle Rovers thanks to Tim Hampton (3), Dylan Linsell (2) and Kane Beale (2). For Rovers, Kevin Smith and Trevor Farrow won one apiece. Generation Iridium lost 7-3 to Emsworth Eagles as Callum Shipp and Alan Gess were unbeaten on the night.

Phoenix Satellites enjoyed a comfortable 8-2 victory over Knowle Valiant with Duncan Poole undefeated. John Cooper replied against Neil Lockton and Andy Tiller.Knowle Puffins moved to the top of Division 2 after whitewashing Sporting St Clares 10-0 with their combination of Ricky Hensman, Mike James and Russ Anderson.

For the losers Dave Morgan took James the distance, as did Patrick Gemmell with Anderson.

Avenue Dodos are second after winning 9-1 at Emsworth Oysters. Tony Dummer and Keith Ginn notched hat-tricks while Sandy Collier prevented the whitewash against Phil Stride. Phoenix Saturn won 8-2 at club-mates Pluto thanks to Jordi Wiesner (3), Paul Russell (2) and Richard Stone (2). Stephen Woodford replied with a double.

Portsmouth Cobalt and Red shared the spoils. Darren Silva won a triple for Cobalt, but Reds’ Dave Wiles and Billy Blades both won a pair apiece.

Portsmouth Cherry defeated Soberton B 7-3 helped by Oliver Matthews (3) and Tomek Legg (2). Soberton’s Tony Nelson responded with a brace.

Cowplain Yellow edged out Knowle Tenacity by a 6-4 margin as Pete Newman and Steve Waterson both won twice for the victors. John Cooper was man of the match with three wins in a losing cause for Tenacity.