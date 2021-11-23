Matt Small recorded a 66 break for Craneswater

Last man Gillen won both his frames to seal Q’s 7-5 victory over Waterlooville Xcels, writes STEVE TOMS.

Tony Horten had put Waterlooville ahead before Small compiled a stunning 66 break en route to winning his match.

Rob Derry Snr got Waterlooville C off to a winning start at Bellair. Karl Smith hit back but Ville romped to a 9-3 success with braces from Gary Wilton (47 break), Dave Pink and Gary Green.

Cowplain Z won the opening three games en route to an 8-4 victory over Craneswater R. Heath Smith, Steve Hughes and Dave Rees triumphed before Mark Richardson claimed the sole Craneswater win.

Frank Baxter and Rob Furby each won a frame as Craneswater eased home..

North End Bowls Club got off to a flying start against Waterlooville D with wins for Adrian Pledge and Richard Jones.

The next two games were shared, leaving the bowlers only needing one frame for victory. But Kelvin Connor and Craig Skeggs both won to ensure honours ended even.

Jason Orchard’s success in the last game ensured Pompey Royals secured a 7-5 win against Cowplain Gas.

The ever reliable Neil Kirby won his match for Gas, but that was cancelled out by Chad Wainwright. Adam Osbourne triumphed, helped by a 32 break, leaving the scene set for Orchard.

New signing Andy White won as Broadoak Social Club triumphed 8-4 at ABC. The first four games were shared before Mike Harmer and White made the difference.

Shaun Croxford impressed as Waterlooville Butler Boys defeated Cowplain B 8-4. He made two 44 breaks in his win, with colleagues St John Sylvester and John Middleton also grabbing braces.

Cowplain’s highlight was a consolation win for Pete Gorvin.

Waterlooville Banana Boys remain top despite a 6-6 draw against Cowplain Misfits.

Dave Weedon got Cowplain off to a great start, before Chris Potter and Dan Lee put the table-toppers ahead. Steve Dewhurst’s win gave Cowplain a share of the honours.

Portchester X breezed to the top of the Division 1 table with a 9-3 victory over Emsworth A.

Tommy O’Neil claimed Emsworth’s sole success with Matt James, Justin Andrews, Mark Kingswell and ever present Jason Tame taking the X men into pole position.

Former leaders Waterlooville A dropped to second despite beating Copnor A & E 7-5.

Jamie Wilson (Waterlooville) won the battle of the former Cuestars players, defeating Dan Compton. Pedro Ferguson hit back for Copnor but Dan Wells’ brace ensured Waterlooville triumphed.