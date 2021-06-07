Glanfield blasts six sixes in stunning century as Hambledon extend winning start to Southern Premier League season

Henry Glanfield smashed six sixes in his 111 for Hambledon in the Southern Premier League win against Trojans. Picture Ian Hargreaves

The all-rounder, who has played senior international cricket for Norway, struck a scintillating 111 off 88 balls to set up a 113-run victory over Trojans at Ridge Meadow.

It was Hambledon’s third successive Division 3 victory, and they are averaging 22 points a game so far. Though second-placed Hook 2nds have won all four games they’ve played, their average is ‘only’ 20.25.

Batting at No 3, Glanfield - who the previous week had hit 56 in a league win against Langley Manor - was at the crease early after Dan McGovern had departed for six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He dominated a 50-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Spencer Le Clerq before the latter was out for a 40-ball 14.

Glanfield’s scoring rate was much quicker; in all, his 111 - one run fewer than he scored against Gosport Borough in the opening match of the truncated 2020 SPL season - came off 88 balls with 11 boundaries as well as the six sixes.

That made it 80 runs in just 17 deliveries for Glanfield, who has represented Norway at youth level as well as at senior level through his mother.

Chris Pratt (26) helped Glanfield add 59 for the fourth wicket, before the latter was eventually sixth out with the score on 197.

Mark Butcher, with 21 off 15 balls, helped take Hambledon’s total to 227-7 off 40 overs.

Having hurt Trojans with the bat, Glanfield was soon hurting them with the ball as well.

He dismissed opener Nigel Le Bas (6) and No 3 Arsalan Yasin (3) as the visitors lurched to 21-2.

Jonty Oliver (3-22), Shahryer Khan (2-22) and George Harding (2-32) also got among the Trojans order as they slumped to 114 all out.