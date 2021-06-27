Glanfield close to second Southern Premier League century in three innings as Hambledon remain 100 per cent at season’s halfway mark
Henry Glanfield and Dan McGovern shared a century stand and teen James Restall bagged career best bowling figures as Hambledon maintained their 100 per cent record at the halfway stage of the Southern Premier League season.
Glanfield (90) and McGovern (87) put on 138 for the second wicket as Hambledon amassed 247-8 against Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Glanfield was 10 runs short of his second SPL century in three innings, having previously hit 111 against Trojans.
For McGovern, who struck an unbeaten century on his Hambledon debut in a pre-season friendly against Bishop’s Waltham, it was his first SPL half-century for the club.
Glanfield blasted six sixes and just three fours in his 62-ball knock, while McGovern struck nine fours and two sixes in a more sedate 94-ball innings.
Glanfield was eventually caught off the bowling off Keith Harris and McGovern was trapped leg before by Shantanu Shahane (4-37).
Restall then took centre stage as Basingstoke collapsed to 9-3 in reply.
Restall removed Rakitha Perera, Josh Sivier and Callum Coombs all for ducks and eventually claimed a superb SPL best 5-28.
Glanfield (2-5) and Will Hardman (2-23) were also among the wickets as Basingstoke - an alarming 33-7 at one stage - limped to 92 all out with No 9 Shahane top scoring with 34.
It was Hambledon’s fifth straight win, with their other four matches having been rained off.