Henry Glanfield impressed with bat and ball for Hambledon. Picture Ian Hargreaves

First, he struck six fours and two sixes in hitting 56 off 57 balls to help his side post 200-9 after being asked to bat first at Langley Manor.

Glanfield then claimed the first and the last home wickets as Hambledon returned home with a 32-run success.

Daniel McGovern (28) and captain Spencer Le Clerq (23) had set good foundations with a 52-run stand for the first wicket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Marshall (30 off 26 balls) then helped Glanfield add 59 for the third wicket before he was out with the score on 115.

Glanfield was fifth out at 159 - a third victim for Jamie Piper (3-36) - and wicket-keeper Mark Butcher (24 not out) helped the tail take Langley’s target to 201.

Glanfield struck an early blow, dismissing opener Conor Browne for a duck before Jack Budd (64) and Graham Noble (32) added 72 for the second wicket.

George Harding (3-45) broke that stand by dismissing Noble, and later claimed the key wicket of Budd who was caught by Glanfield.

Teenager Shahryar Khan (2-32) got amongst the wickets as Langley never looked like setting up a grandstand finish.

Jonty Oliver, the sixth bowler used, claimed 3-20 before Glanfield (2-17) returned to wrap up the Langley innings on 168.

Only two players reached double figures as Purbrook were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds.

Opener Clark Harding (31) and Martin Lee (13) stood out as their side were routed for 71 in 29.4 overs after being asked to bat first.

Purbrook’s day began badly - opener Sean Figgins was run out for a duck after facing just one ball - and never really improved.

Skipper Josh McCoy, batting at No 3, was also out without scoring and middle order pair James Barber (1) and Ben Pay (0) didn’t last long either.

Tailenders James Gurney and Hayden Sole also bagged ducks as wickets tumbled with ferocious regularity - a reasonable 60-2 quickly becoming a horrendous 65-9.

Yes, Purbrook had managed to lose seven wickets for only five runs with Keith Harris (3-7 off eight overs) and Shantanu Shahane (3-29) the main beneficiaries of a stellar collapse.

Wides (11) were Purbrook’s third highest scorer in what was only their second completed fixture of a rain-wrecked opening month. In their previous outing, they had been bowled out for 109 by Hambledon.

Gurney bowled Scott Dyer (14) in reply, but that was the only wicket Basingstoke were to lose as they raced to victory inside eight overs.

Obviously in a hurry, opener Greg Donaldson blasted five sixes and three fours in hitting an unbeaten 51 off just 20 balls.