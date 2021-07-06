Go West! Fareham & Crofton bowler Gary records stunning figures in Hampshire League thrashing of Railway Triangle

A Railway Triangle batsman is bowled during his side's Hampshire League loss to Fareham & Crofton in Division 5 SE. Picture: Peter Foster.

West bagged the remarkable figures of 8-6-5-6 as Triangle’s 2nds collapsed to 101 all out in their Division 5 South East fixture at Bath Lane.

Triangle’s top scorer Ben Jones (40) was West’s first victim, stumped by Nigel Rayment.

He then mopped up the tail in quick time as Triangle’s final five batsmen managed just a single run between them.

West had only previously only taken more than four wickets in an innings - 5-40 against Totton & Eling 2nds nine years ago.

Fareham openers Adrian Chesney (38) and Usman Younas (33 not out) almost knocked off all the runs between them.

But Chesney was dismissed with Fareham nine runs short of victory, as they finished the job off in the 23rd over.

Matthew Hayward was Havant 3rds’ leading wicket-taker and top runscorer in their 38-run defeat against Solent Challengers at Hayling Park.

Hayward (4-27) struck twice early on, dismissing George Thomas (2) and captain Shijo Jose (5). But Roshin Sunny (41) and Firoz Z (46) led a fightback and Challengers, who had elected to bat, closed on 161-9 (Gary Hounsome 2-11).

Havant openers Andrew Ransley (18) and Himanshu Chandra (15) put on 36 before a collapse saw them lurch to 48-5.

Hayward (33) - batting at No 7 - and Fred Primmer (21 not out) offered some resistance with a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket. But Havant were never up with the run rate and were dismissed for 123 (Rahul Ramesh 3-19).

Tailender Tom Bigwood spared Emsworth 2nds’ blushes with a match-winning innings against United Services Portsmouth 2nds.

Emsworth were in a great position after new ball pair Ryan Agnew (5-15) and Jack Mason (4-19) combined to skittle US for just 64.

But US hit back helped by a stunning burst from Abu Ashraf, who bagged 5-19 in eight overs on only his second appearance of the season.

Emsworth quartet Jamie Chapman, Joe Scott, Joe Russell and Mason - batting at Nos 3-6 - were all out for ducks.

But Bigwood, batting at No 8, rescued the situation with an unbeaten 28 - nobody else scored more than 13 - as Emsworth stumbled home by two wickets.

Bigwood is not noted for his batting - his highest league innings of 35 was recorded 11 years ago.

Rakesh Janardhanan equalled his highest HL score as Kerala 2nds defeated their Steep counterparts by 21 runs.

The opening batsman hit 58 as the visitors, who elected to bat first, amassed 194-9. Skipper Imthias Manga (23) was next highest run-maker.

Jithin John (2-25) removed both Steep openers in reply, but middle order pair Jack Coles (37) and Mike Bugh (33) gave the hosts renewed hope.