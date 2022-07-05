Community are 38 points clear of fourth-placed Gosport Borough 3rds - the top three go up - after their eighth successive Division 6 South East victory.

Vice captain Going was their all-round star as Community inflicted just a second league loss of the summer on third-placed Fair Oak 4ths.

After inserting the visitors at Cockleshell Gardens, Community bowler Ninand Gokhale (2-18 off eight overs) struck early on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice captain Dave Going, left, is presented with a special cap on his 50th Portsmouth Community appearance by chairman Matt Barber.

But a young Oak side’s brand of ‘no fear’ cricket eventually saw them compile a highly competitive 206-9. Jamie Sparshott (49) and Dan Wheble (40) top scored before Going, the sixth bowler Community used, claimed 5-42 - his best league figures for the club.

In reply, Going - batting at No 3 - hit a run-a-ball half-century, his fourth league score of 50 or more this season.

Tom Turner (4-22) looked to have spun Fair Oak to victory but with wickets falling and the run rate beginning to climb, Kalim Shiraz played a match-winning innings.

Coming in at No 7, he clubbed an unbeaten 48 off 35 balls, sealing Community’s three-wicket success with a huge six, with just 12 balls remaining.

Jacob Patton finally celebrated his maiden Gosport Borough century - 11 years after being dismissed for 99!

Coming in at third wicket down, he smacked eight sixes and 12 fours in a stunning 138 as Gosport amassed 304-6 against Fair Oak 5ths.

Patton put on 123 for the fourth wicket with opener Russell Weller (89) and a further 72 for the fifth with Tom Price (19) after Boro had been inserted at Privett Park.

Patton’s previous highest score had been 99, playing for Gosport 4ths against Emsworth in 2011.

In reply, Paul Gillen (3-12) and Nathan Titchener (2-12) reduced Oak to 7-4. Staring down the barrel of humiliation, they did at least scrape their way to 111 (Ryan Grant 3-13), losing by 193 runs.

Clanfield 2nds were shot out for 97 by Froxfield - but still triumphed.

PJ Ford (5-18) and Andy Wellen (3-9) tore through the Froxfield reply as they collapsed from 43-2 to 67 all out, losing by 30 runs.