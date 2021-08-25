Golden girl Ella leads Locks Heath medal charge in Back to the Pool event in Waterlooville

Locks Heath Swim Squad

Ten-year-old Ella Harrison medalled in every event she entered, collecting a stunning seven olds and two silvers.

Ella won the 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly, 50m and 200m Backstroke and 100m and 200m Freestyle, and was runner-up in the 100m Backstroke and 200m Individual Medley.

Golds were also won by:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty Buzzard, 9 (50m and 100m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke); Harry Sharpe, 10 (50m Backstroke); Matilda Bassindale, 11 (200m Butterfly); Joshua Beadsworth, 11 (50m Butterfly, 50m and 100m Backstroke); Asher Fletcher, 12 (200 Butterfly); Hannah Buzzard, 15 (50m Butterfly).

Silver medals went to:

Daisy Smith (50m Butterfly), Matilda Bassindale (100m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly), Joshua Beadsworth (200m Freestyle), Hannah Buzzard (100m and 200m Butterfly), Jacob Evered (50m Backstroke), Max Rowlinson (50m Breaststroke), Finley Taplin (100m Breaststroke), Lucy Selby (50m Freestyle), Sam Kent (100m Freestyle), Amelia Wright (200m Freestyle) and Toby Ellis (200m Individual Medley).

Bronze: Toby Ellis, Jacob Evered., Matilda Bassindale, Reims McCarthy, Harry Sharpe, Amelia Bagby, Daisy Smith, Liberty Buzzard, Hannah Buzzard, Evie Taplin and Amelia Wright.

Other Locks Heath swimmers competing, and recording personal best times: Sophie Bagby, Morgan Prangle, Emilia Armitage, Annie Armitage, Emily Russell, Millie Woodford, Lily-Anne Knight, Ben Cook, Toby Godwin, Eva Beaudro, Katie Jones, Grace Sandford, Amelia Tomsett, Sophie Godwin and Lizzy Brown.