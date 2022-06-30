Gone with the wind! Hampshire’s South East League Final dream shattered following shock loss to Sussex on breezy Hayling Island

Rowlands Castle’s Tom Robson tees off at the 10th the South East League South Division match against Sussex, at Hayling. Picture by Andrew Griffin

Captain Neil Dawson promoted another two of the young guns whose games have been blossoming while at college, leaving Saunders as the fourth most experienced player in the eight-man team.

But Sussex’s first win in Hampshire since 1997 means next month’s final South Division game against Surrey will be a dead rubber.

Saunders did all he could to prevent Sussex gaining the point that gave them the 61/2-51/2 victory.

He won at a canter against former Sussex captain Steve Watts, who had led his team to a 6-6 draw when the two sides met at North Hants in 2019, the last time Hampshire hosted the fixture because of the pandemic.

But when push came to shove, Hampshire only picked up one win in the first five singles, as Hayling’s former county champion Toby Burden could not close out the top game, having been two-up at the turn

The former EuroPro tour player had to settle for a half against Ollie Smith, in what became something of a needle match, not helped by a lost ball on the driveable 10th .

Dawson was keen to avenge last year’s defeat at The Dyke when the match was restricted to eight singles games because of COVID restrictions during the 2021 season.

But with the morning foursomes restored – and Dawson believing the alternate shot format was Hampshire’s strongest suit – the strong breeze sweeping Hayling’s historic links proved challenging for both teams.

The morning ended all-square, thanks to Saunders who teamed up with reigning Hampshire Junior champion Charlie Forster in the bottom game, which they won 3&2.

Burden was moved to play with Stoneham’s Ryan Moody, another former mini-tour pro, but they were beaten 2&1 by Smith and Sussex’s leading player Joe Sullivan in the opening game.

The match was eventually decided when Bramshaw’s former European Junior Open Joe Buenfeld lost 3&2 to Sussex debutant Tim Hollis.

Buenfeld lost to his best friend Freeman in last month’s memorable county championship final. But the Texas-based Incarnate Word University golfer could not replicate that quality of golf.

Shortly after his match was lost, Freeman found himself in the greenside trap on 17 and was unable to get-up-and- down against Exon-Taylor, who claimed a 2&1 win.

Three of four defeats in the singles came on the penultimate hole, but Dawson was banking on home advantage counting for much more.

Rowlands Castle’s Tom Robson reached the final of the 2016 county championship at Hayling so knows the course well.

But that year’s runner-up found himself four-down after Sullivan made five birdies on the front nine, as the 2009 Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands Amateur

Champion got to the turn in one-over par.