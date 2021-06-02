Jordyn Dore took five wickets for Gosport Borough 2nds in their Hampshire Cricket League loss to Hambledon 2nds. Picture: Sarah Standing

But Borough 2nds were still beaten in a tense finish by Hambledon 2nds in their Hampshire League Division 4 South fixture at The Ridge.

Dore claimed five of the six wickets to fall as the hosts amassed 200-6 after being inserted.

Hambledon’s top three all contributed - Simon Barnard (37) and Will Parvin (35) opening with a stand of 82 before No 3 David Mann struck 39.

Top score, though, went to Joel Eastment at No 5 who belted four sixes and five fours in his 56, putting on 81 for the fourth wicket with Mann before he was bowled by Alex Campbell.

Dore finished with 5-54 off his eight overs - his second best Hampshire League figures behind his 5-46 for Gosport 3rds against Old Netley & Highfield three years ago.

In reply, Kitchin (56) and Harrop put on 112 for Gosport’s first wicket before the former was bowled by Parvin.

Mark Le Clerq (2-35) then had Harrop (65) caught by Eastment to make it 130-2.

No-one could build on those solid foundations, however, with Michael Gravells (19 not out) the next highest scorer as Borough finished on 190-6.

Alex Wimble was Fareham & Crofton 2nds’ highest scorer as they were well beaten by Southampton Travellers at Bath Lane.

Asked to chase 208 for victory, Fareham lost openers Roy Townson (0) and Alex Thomas (1) cheaply. And it was 16-3 when Sam Lindsay (5) departed.

Wimble (47) took the fight to Travellers but when he was sixth out at 85 there was no way back. Quickly, Fareham dipped to 89-8 before James Hawley (27) helped them to 120.

Earlier, opener Prathamesh Salaskar (70) had top scored the visitors as they were bowled out for 207 off the last ball of their 40 overs (Chris Reynolds 3-49).

Bineesh Varghese impressed with bat and ball as Hayling Island-based Solent Rangers held their nerve to beat Bishop’s Waltham 2nds by one run.

Varghese (2-39) dismissed both Waltham openers after new ball pair Biju Bahanan (2-18) and Kannan Surendran (2-11) had produced tight five-over spells.

Captain Bahanan used nine bowlers in all as Waltham were restricted to 159-7.

In reply, Varghese, batting at No 4, held his side’s innings together.

He was eventually dismissed for 65 with none of his colleagues passing 18.

No 10 Rittu Peter (9 not out) hit the winning runs as Solent won on 162-9 with eight balls remaining.

Waterlooville 2nds’ trip to the Isle of Wight ended with a seven-wicket defeat against Ryde 2nds.

Nathan White (27) was the visitors’ top scorer as they were bowled out for 139. Ville had slumped from 84-4 to 89-7 before No 10 Charley Croft (21) hit some late boundaries.

Matt Cook (2-14 off eight overs) was economical in reply but Ryde had almost nine overs remaining when they sauntered to victory helped by opener Tom Roscoe (45) and skipper Andy Day (37 not out).

Leo Wolfe bagged five cheap wickets as Railway Triangle were routed at Drayton Park by Mansbridge.

Triangle’s innings began badly, opener Tom Godfrey out for a duck, and never really improved - slipping from 18-1 to 30-5.

Skipper Mark Langton (19) was seventh out with the score on 52 and Locman Haq and Roland Hopkins followed without a run being added.

Last wicket pair Alex Harris (19) and No 11 Galil Haq (8 not out) added 31 - easily the highest stand of the innings. Helped by 31 extras, Triangle eventually mustered 83 all out (Wolfe 5-11 off seven overs, Paul Venn 3-13 off eight).

Harris took a caught and bowled as Mansbridge slipped to 3-2, but Kieron Hall’s unbeaten 26 helped them to a seven-wicket win with 16 overs remaining.

Adam Joy and Ollie Parvin shared six wickets as Bedhampton Mariners defeated Purbrook 2nds by six wickets.

Joy (3-20 off eight overs) and Parvin (3-12 off eight) produced match-changing spells as Purbrook, having elected to bat, slumped from 70-2 to 95-8.

Opener William Harradine (48) was the only man above 14 as Purbrook were dismissed for 115 (Syge Bologne 2-19 off seven overs).