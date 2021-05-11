Gosport Borough CC claim Hampshire League double

Gosport Borough's Lee Harrop. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Both had played for Borough in their Southern Premier League Division 3 match against Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds the previous weekend.

They were also Gosport’s leading run-scorers when they won promotion from County Division 1 in 2019 - Harris hitting 564 at 56.40 and Harrop 409 at 37.18.

The pair were Borough’s top scorers at Rowlands Avenue as well - Harrop with 48 and Harris with 36 in a total of 175-9 off 40 overs.

Joe Williams added 33 while Matt Cook took 3-23 off 8 overs.

Gosport appeared on course for a comfortable victory when Alex Campbell (3-19 off eight overs) took three top order wickets as Ville slithered to 46-4.

Harris was also in fine form, dismissing opener Namish Verma as part of his 3-29 haul off 7.4 overs.

Haydn Knight (56) and Bob Hurt (36) hauled Ville back into contention, taking the score from 62-5 to 126-6.

But Charlie Pennicott’s 3-28 off seven overs helped ensure Ville were dismissed for 161 to leave Borough 14-run victors.

Scott Taylor celebrated his maiden Gosport century as the 4ths defeated Denmead by 67 runs in a Hampshire League Division 6 South East fixture.

In 245 previous visits the crease, Taylor’s highest score was 77 for Gosport 2nds against Hayling Island in 2017.

But he struck 15 boundaries in racing past that score, ending with a superb 121 off just 102 balls at Privett Park.

After Gosport had slipped to 39-3, Taylor dominated a fourth wicket stand of 138 with Ephraim Royle (37). He then put on a further 67 for the fifth wicket with Abe Webb (25 not out) as Borough closed on 213-5.

Denmead openers Matt Barnard (4) and Richard Bailey (8) didn’t last long in reply.

Craig Skeggs (29) and Mick Whiteaway (25) provided middle order runs, but the tail didn’t wag and Denmead were restricted to 146-9 off 40 overs.