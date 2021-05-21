Gosport Borough CC to honour ‘special day’ in memory of former player, umpire and D-Day veteran Ron Cross
Gosport Borough CC are to honour town cricket stalwart and decorated D-Day veteran Ron Cross MBE at a ‘special day’ at Privett Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.
There will be a T20 match involving past and present Gosport players, after the lunchtime unveiling by Hon Alderman and club president Peter Edgar of a memorial trophy cabinet.
Ron passed away peacefully in January, eight months after celebrating his 100th birthday last June.
He served club cricket with distinction for over half a century, initially as a decent opening batsman with Gosport CC, his home-town club, and, after retiring with a back injury, as one of the best-known umpires on the circuit.
His contribution to the game is marked by a commemorative seat alongside the pavilion at Privett Park, where he spent many happy days watching the game he loved.
He officiated hundreds of matches, including Hampshire 2nd XI, the Inter-Services Championships, national club championship cup ties, and the Southern Premier League – in addition to treading the hallowed turf of Lord’s on several occasions.
He did 40 years or more on the circuit, during which time he became an umpiring instructor and helped form the South Coast Panel.