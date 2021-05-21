Gosport Borough CC to honour ‘special day’ in memory of former player, umpire and D-Day veteran Ron Cross

Ron Cross. Picture: Sarah Standing

There will be a T20 match involving past and present Gosport players, after the lunchtime unveiling by Hon Alderman and club president Peter Edgar of a memorial trophy cabinet.

Ron passed away peacefully in January, eight months after celebrating his 100th birthday last June.

He served club cricket with distinction for over half a century, initially as a decent opening batsman with Gosport CC, his home-town club, and, after retiring with a back injury, as one of the best-known umpires on the circuit.

His contribution to the game is marked by a commemorative seat alongside the pavilion at Privett Park, where he spent many happy days watching the game he loved.

He officiated hundreds of matches, including Hampshire 2nd XI, the Inter-Services Championships, national club championship cup ties, and the Southern Premier League – in addition to treading the hallowed turf of Lord’s on several occasions.