They were handed a 146-run caning by a Gosport Borough 3rds who are now firmly in the Division 6 South East promotion race.

Veteran John Adams shone as Gosport moved to within 0.09 of a point of second-placed Purbrook 3rds on a points-per-game average. And Borough have a game in hand.

Gosport won the toss and chose to bat first on a very dry pitch with varying degrees of steepling bounce.

Daniel Porton was among the wickets as Purbrook 2nds defeated Denmead. Picture by Alex Shute.

Gerry Archer Jnr, fresh from his maiden century the previous week, continued his good form by top scoring with 60.

Late order runs and momentum were provided by Tom Price (42) and Adams (36 not out) as Gosport posted 228-6 at Privett Park.

Community failed to make the most of the swing, seam and spin on offer and produced their worst performance in the field of the season.

Kalim Shiraz was the most successful bowler with 2-24 but it was Charlie Davies who came out with his reputation enhanced by bowling an excellent spell at the death in taking 1-19 off four overs.

Community lost opener Mike Bristow early, out to a contentious leg before decision which Adams only half-heartedly appealed for.

Grant Bauchop top scored with 20 as Adams - who plays for the Hampshire Over-60s side - completed a fine all round display by taking 4-23.

Spinners Archer (1-13) and Ryan Grant (3-14) extracted prodigious turn and bounce from a wearing surface which Community struggled to deal with as they limped to 82 all out.

Hayden Sole continued his stunning form as Purbrook 2nds defeated by six wickets.

Asked to chase 195, Sole struck 100 not out - his second HL ton of the season - as the target was reached in only 28 overs.

Sole hit 16 fours and two sixes off 95 balls to take his league tally to 661 from nine innings at an average of 165.25.

He has scored 210 more runs than anyone else in the division - Portsmouth Community’s Dave Going the next highest with 451. And he has 262 more runs than the third-highest runscorer, Portsmouth & Southsea teenager Felix Stanley (399).

It was Sole’s seventh score of 50 or more in the league in 2022.

Matthew Porton (a league best 4-12 off eight overs) and Daniel Porton (3-18) had starred as Purbrook posted 183-9.

They had slipped to 72-5 but No 7 Josh Woodfield (60 off 53 balls) led a recovery.

Fareham & Crofton 4ths remain bottom after a stunning one-wicket success against Gosport Borough 4ths.

Asked to chase 150 for victory, F & C crashed to 17-4 with Danny Bradley-Turner (4-15) and Paul Gillen (3-21) doing the damage.

A 58-run stand for the sixth wicket between Harry Singh (58) and Jason Manning (20) took them past the three-figure mark.

But 17 were still needed when last man James Thorn joined Kieran Prior at the crease.

Prior ended unbeaten on 21, with Thorn two not out, as F & C sneaked home with 13 balls remaining.

Wajahat Rajper thumped his highest league score as Portsmouth 4ths defeated Clanfield 2nds.

Asked to chase 186 for victory, Portsmouth were 49-4 when Wajper arrived at the crease. Sixty nine balls later, he had whacked five sixes and eight fours in racing to 88 - dominating a fifth wicket stand of 122 with Ed Holmes.

Holmes finished on 46 not out as Portsmouth claimed a five-wicket success.

Phil Weaver (56) and John Windebank (52 not out) had earlier shared a 104-run stand for the fourth wicket as Emsworth posted 185-4.

Steve Rudder compiled his first half-century for Bedhampton 2nds as they defeated Emsworth 3rds by seven wickets.

The opener hit 11 fours and a six in his run-a-ball 79, with Gary Hounsome (56) and Aaron Saunders (32) also in the runs as Bedhampton easily reached their 220 target.

Shaun Offord (84 off 67 balls) had earlier dominated a 123-run third wicket stand with opener Philip Brindley.

Brindley batted throughout his side’s 40 overs, ending unbeaten on 70 off 99 balls as the visitors amassed 219-5. Of the 123-run stand, he scored 32.

Kenville Haynes struck a league best 89 not out as Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths defeated Hayling 3rds at Langstone Harbour.

After hitting 46 not out and 39 not out in his previous two innings, Haynes has now racked up 174 runs without being dismissed.

Opener Oliver Smith’s 23 was the next highest, though, as Glenn Kavanagh (4-15) and Steve Barber (4-42) helped restrict P & S to 192-9.

Hayling’s reply began well thanks to opening pair Neil Wellington (37) and Philip Stride (32).