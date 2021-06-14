Gosport Borough targeting another promotion as Richards shines in Southern Premier League win against Basingstoke

Jack Richards claimed four wickets as Gosport Borough defeated Basingstoke & NH 2nds in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Borough, promoted from the top flight of the Hampshire League in 2019, are chasing a second successive promotion.

And they remained in second place, behind Hambledon, after a bowling performance that saw Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds collapse from 101-4 to 125 all out.

That left Gosport, who had posted 165 after being inserted, to collect a third Division 3 win in four matches.

Hawkins (4-25) struck first in his opening spell when he dismissed middle order batsman Neil Shelar (1) to reduce Basingstoke to 56-4.

In his second, he clean bowled top scorer Richard Vinn (43) as the visitors lost their last four wickets for the addition of just two runs.

Jacob Harris (2-22) and Charlie Creal (2-25) provided Hawkins with wicket-taking back-up while Scott Taylor sent down a highly economical spell of 8-3-9-1.

Gosport had earlier required an eighth wicket stand of 43 between Taylor (19) and John Adams (24) as the hosts - who had slipped from 94-4 to 106-7 - eventually reached 165.

Craig Stares, moved up the order to open in the absence of injured skipper Lee Harrop, top scored for Borough with 32.