Mahesh Sasi hit an unbeaten 214 for Gosport Challengers

Earlier this month, opener Sandeep Somvar blitzed 279 against Purbrook - the second highest individual score in HL history.

At the weekend, team-mate Mahesh Sasi also joined the double ton club - hitting an unbeaten 214 against Sussex club Compton.

They are the two highest individual innings recorded throughout the entire HL structure in 2023.

There have only been two other double centuries - ex-England international Rikki Clarke’s 210 for Shrewton against Purbrook 3rds and Nick Bryant’s 205 not out for Odiham against Ramsdell.

Sasi’s career best score - topping the 164 he belted against Railway Triangle last month - helped Challengers post 347-6 off 40 overs. The next highest scorer, with the bat, was Firoz Mamode’s 23.

In reply, Compton skipper James Turner lashed 77 off 35 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

Challengers used 10 different bowlers in an attempt to get wickets, as Compton ended on 240-4.

As a result, Challengers collected their sixth straight victory and they are 18 points clear of second-placed Havant 3rds.

Olly Perkins hit 61 - his second highest HL score - at the top of the order as Havant were bowled out for 181 by Petersfield 2nds.

He put on 81 for the first wicket with Julian Atkins (30) before Suraj Sashidharan (3-19) and Richard Stephens (3-24) got among the wickets.

Petersfield were progressing well at 158-4 in reply with skipper Steve Gibson three short of his half-century.