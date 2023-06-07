Gosport cricketer smashes second highest individual score in Hampshire Cricket League history

Sandip Somvar Gosport hit the second highest individual score in Hampshire Cricket League history

Challengers Gosport opener Sandip Somvar blitzed a superb 279 as his side rattled up a huge 516-7 in 40 overs in a Division 5 South East fixture against Purbrook 3rds.

The table-topping Challengers then routed their hosts, who only fielded nine players, for 100 to complete a crushing 416-run victory on an artificial surface at HMS Dryad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a second game to forget for Purbrook in the space of a few weeks - they had been skittled for just 24 by Petersfield a fortnight earlier.

Somvar lashed 22 fours and 26 sixes in his innings after Purbrook had won the toss and decided to field.

The only higher individual score in Hampshire League history was the 331 not out struck by Ryde Cavaliers’ Tommy Barton against Portchester 3rds in 2016.

Barton - who was murdered on the Isle of Wight earlier this month - led Ryde to a score of 518-2 in 42 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That remains the highest team total in Hampshire League history, though Challengers’ run rate was better - they scored just two runs fewer from two fewer overs.

Somvar’s opening Sohail Khan made 88, No 3 Mahesh Sasi hit 60 and Robin Sebastian contributed 33 at No 4.

Purbrook used eight bowlers in a bid to stem the tide and only one went at less than 10 per over.

Richard Poole picked up four wickets amid the carnage, though he did concede 99 runs in just seven overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somvar’s knock was the highest in the Hampshire League since Kingsclere batter Ed Lyle hammered 263 not out against Basingstoke & North Hants 4ths in 2021.

It was his third HL century for Challengers, after hitting an unbeaten 155 against Kerala 3rds and 115 against Hambledon 3rds last year.

With the outcome well beyond doubt at tea, Challengers proceeded to bowl Purbrook out in 29 overs to complete a fourth consecutive win.