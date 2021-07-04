Gosport fall to fourth after Hook & Newnham II defeat... struggling Purbrook remain without a win

Greg Kitchin top scored with 20 in Gosport's defeat to Hook & Newnham II. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150826-05)

Boro, who were on the end of a heavy eight-wicket home loss, were leapfrogged by Hook and Langley Manley having suffered defeat for just a second time this season.

Gosport s below-par batting display, after they were put in, proved costly.

They managed to reach 127-9 from their 40 overs, with Hook knocking the runs off for the loss of two wickets and with 15 overs to spare.

Daniel Moore and William Gardner were brilliant with the ball for Hook.

Moore picked up three wickets and went for just 11 runs in eight overs, while Gardner collected 2-8 off his six overs bowled.

Gosport's top order batters Ollie Creal (14), Greg Kitchin (20) and Charlie Pennicott (14) made starts but were unable to kick on.

If Boro were going to defend 127 they needed to make early inroads - and they did just that with Jacob Harris trapping opener Thomas May first ball.

But Daniel Moore arrived at the crease, ending unbeaten on 56, sharing a 104-run stand with Harry Warner (46).

Moore and Charlie Newvill (nine*) were there at the end as Hook cruised to victory and climbed to second.

n Purbrook remain rooted to the bottom of Division 3 and still without a win this season.

They were on the end of a crushing 157-run defeat to Langley Manor to leave them in real trouble.

Opener Graham Noble crashed a superb 130 while his partner Jack Budd made 85 as Langley amassed a massive 269-4 from their 40 overs.