Gosport & Fareham Snooker League champion James Budd seeking sponsor before having crack at turning professional

James Budd is the Gosport & Fareham Snooker League’s 2022 singles champion.

By Tim Dunkley
Monday, 9th May 2022, 9:43 am

The 26-year-old from Fareham beat Paul Foster 5-2 in the final at Stoke Snooker Club, Gosport.

Trailing 1-0, Budd won four frames on the bounce helped by breaks of 53 and 64.

Foster pulled one back but Budd secured the seventh thanks to a tricky pink on the side cushion.

James Budd with his Gosport & Fareham Snooker League silverware

The left-hander said: ‘I’m so delighted to have won this. Hopefully this will be a confidence booster in events to come.’

In the earlier rounds, Budd defeated Gary Polkinghorne 4-2, ex-professional Danny Auld 4-3 and Chris Robinson 4-2.

Budd is searching for a sponsor before having a crack at Q School and the chance of turning professional. The end-of-season event carries a £1,000 entry fee.

He said: ‘I won’t be doing Q School this year but maybe next year depending on how my game is and because it is expensive.

‘If anyone is looking for any advertising, I would be happy to put a company logo on my waistcoat.’

