Gosport Half Marathon back for the 35th edition after two-year absence

Runners set off in a previous Gosport Half Marathon. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171119-14)

The popular event, which starts and finishes at the town's Bay House School, is set to welcome just under 2,000 runners this year.

Just like a number of national and international sporting events, the scheduled 2020 edition of the Gosport Half was forced to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the final preparations are now in the process of being completed with Sunday marking a pleasant return for the event after two-year absence.

Runners begin the 13.1mile course at Bay House School, making their way along the picturesque Lee-on-the-Solent coast before heading back for the finish along the promenade.

Kingston Athletics Club and Poly Harriers runner Daniel Eckersley is the current champion, having beaten his competitors in a time of 1:09:41 in the 2019 event.

Louise Damen, of Winchester and District AC, set a new course record for a female finisher as she was first lady across the line two years ago (1:16:52).

The 35th edition of the Gosport Half Marathon gets under way at 10am.