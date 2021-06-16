Gosport openers King and Wood in a hurry as Fair Oak are handed a Hampshire League thrashing

Gavin King struck an unbeaten half-century for Gosport Borough 3rds as they raced to a Hampshire League victory over Fair Oak 4ths at Privett Park. Picture: Malcolm Wells

King lashed an unbeaten 85 and Wood was 57 not out as Borough, set 152, won off the second ball of the 16th over (out of 40).

King struck 14 fours and two sixes while Wood hit eight boundaries and two sixes.

Seb Chambers’ unbeaten 60 had earlier rescued Oak from 57-4 and enable them to post 151-5 (Nathan Titchener 2-25) in the Hampshire League Division 6 South East fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zeeshan Hazell enjoyed a fine all-round performance as Bedhampton Mariners defeated Denmead by 15 runs.

He followed up his top score of 67 - including four sixes and nine fours - with three cheap wickets at Hollybank.

Hazell dominated a third wicket stand of 70 with Sanj Patnaik (5) before Lee Keeping’s 43 helped Bedhampton post 193-7.

Brian Marsh took 2-16 and Richard Welton 2-24, but Denmead were to rue conceding 22 wides in a total of 33 extras.

Openers Matt Barnard (43) and Richard Bailey (36) gave Denmead a fine start in reply with an opening stand of 94.

But a promising score of 102-1 quickly became 128-7 and not even No 9 Mick Whiteaway (25 not out) could rescue the situation as Denmead closed on 178-8.

Waterlooville 3rds opener Tom Seve struck his third league half-century as his side defeated Hayling Island 3rds by four wickets.

Asked to chase 132 for victory, Seve watched on as six of his colleagues departed - half of them to Jon Way (3-23).

But he was still there at the end, unbeaten on 51, as Ville won with six overs in hand. Skipper Charlie Ellis (20) was next highest scorer.