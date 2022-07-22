Gosport sending 15-strong team to next week’s BMX World Championships in France

The club - ranked third in the UK - will be represented in Nantes by members aged nine to over 40.
Three of them - Jake Adcock, Ben Larkins and Lucy Simpson - are currently No 1 nationally in their age groups.
Another - Michelle Stupple - won a silver medal in the 30-39 age group at the European Championships held in Belgium earlier this month.
The Gosport riders off to Nantes are:
Ronnie Richards Male (M) 9s, Ben Larkins M12s, Ben Mosley M13s, Jake Adcock M16s, Eli Lamb M 9-12 Cruiser, Stanley Palmer M 13-14 Cruiser, Oscar Simpson M 15-16 Cruiser, Connor Hedges M 17-24 Cruiser, Millie Grainger Female (F) 10s, Lucy Simpson F14s, Hannah Hedges F16s, Elle Junker F17-24, Hannah Drew F17-24, Michelle Stupple F30-39 Cruiser, Nicola Spiers F40+ Cruiser
Gosport chairman Darren Fells said: ‘It is a great achievement in itself just to qualify for this competition, so all the riders should be proud.’
The Gosport club - formed back in the noughties - have never had a world champion. Lucy Simpson, who once finished fourth, holds their best finish in the annual event.
Next week’s Worlds take place from July 26-31.