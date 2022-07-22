Gosport sending 15-strong team to next week’s BMX World Championships in France

The club - ranked third in the UK - will be represented in Nantes by members aged nine to over 40.

Three of them - Jake Adcock, Ben Larkins and Lucy Simpson - are currently No 1 nationally in their age groups.

Another - Michelle Stupple - won a silver medal in the 30-39 age group at the European Championships held in Belgium earlier this month.

The Gosport BMX riders who are off to France to compete in the World Championships

The Gosport riders off to Nantes are:

Ronnie Richards Male (M) 9s, Ben Larkins M12s, Ben Mosley M13s, Jake Adcock M16s, Eli Lamb M 9-12 Cruiser, Stanley Palmer M 13-14 Cruiser, Oscar Simpson M 15-16 Cruiser, Connor Hedges M 17-24 Cruiser, Millie Grainger Female (F) 10s, Lucy Simpson F14s, Hannah Hedges F16s, Elle Junker F17-24, Hannah Drew F17-24, Michelle Stupple F30-39 Cruiser, Nicola Spiers F40+ Cruiser

Gosport chairman Darren Fells said: ‘It is a great achievement in itself just to qualify for this competition, so all the riders should be proud.’

The Gosport club - formed back in the noughties - have never had a world champion. Lucy Simpson, who once finished fourth, holds their best finish in the annual event.