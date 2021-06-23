Gosport's Mateusz Bereznicki falls short in bid to become Europe's best - but still picks up under-22 championship medal

Gosport boxer Mateusz Bereznicki

The 20-year-old Polish fighter secured a bronze medal following his semi-final defeat to Russia's Vladimir Uzunian in a fiery battle in Italy last night.

Gosport Amateur Boxing Club's Bereznicki pushed former European champion and world silver medalist Uzunian all the way, but was unable to defeat a tough opponent.

But the reigning Polish under-23 and senior heavyweight champion can take pride from picking up a bronze medal and getting to the semi-final stage against some top fighters from across the continent.