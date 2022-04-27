Gradual increase in Havant parkrun finishing numbers again plus latest from Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham, Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns event

The latest staging of the Staunton Country Park 5k Saturday morning distance run was the 447th, as the south coast course is moved nearer to the 450 completed figure since starting in June 2012.

In the latest event, Lewis Banner headed up the 222 finishers who made it around the Havant parkrun (17mins 03secs) - which was two up from the 220 runners who made it around the course the previous week. London Fields Triathlon runner Gabrielle Burden was 10th overall and first female to make it back 21:17.

Teenager Brandon Chaplin, of Stubbington Green Runners, took in the fresh coastal air at the Lee-on-the-Solent seafront parkrun, achieving a personal best time for himself at this particular event as he was the first home in 18:02. Chaplin's club-mate runner Lucy May led the way in the female section (21:04).

Chichester Runners & AC distance run lover James Baker took on the Fareham parkrun, making it home first of the 253 finishers in 16:16.

Gosport Road Runners' Nikki Moxham made the short trip to the Cams Hall Estate, coming home sixth overall and first female (19:59).

In the Portsmouth area parkrun events, Southsea welcomed 371 finishers with Adam Joseph Dart the first of those to make it back last weekend (17:08).

Natasha Perry headed it up for the females (21:19) followed closely behind by Defence Sports & Recreation runner Christine McCullough (21:25).

Portsmouth Lakeside saw in excess of 200 finishers as Peter Newman was the first to make it back at the course for the third week in succession (18:07).

In total there were 222 parkrunners who made it around the 5k distance and Denmead Striders' Nicola Thomas was the first female.

The remaining city event saw Vegan Runners' Jo Fleming return as the first female and eighth overall on her maiden visit to the Tangier Road Great Salterns course (20:27). In total there were 95 finishers with Jack Collins heading those up with his time of 18:22.

1. Emsworth mother and daughter duo Jazz Tallack-Harrop, right, and Dawn Byng take on the Havant parkrun Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2. First-time Havant parkrun volunteer Sandy Jerrim, left, and tail walker Pete Jackson Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3. Hands up those who are ready for the Havant parkrun Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4. Havant parkrunner with his canine partner in tow Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales