Opening for the club’s 3rd XI in a Hampshire League Division 5 South East fixture against US Portsmouth 2nds, Raymond hit a career best 105.

His first ton had come back in May 2001, for Fareham’s 1st XI against Penton in the top flight of the Hampshire League.

Raymond shared in three half-century stands as F & C posted 290-9 off 40 overs after being inserted at Bath Lane. He put on 80 for the second wicket with Nathan Lever (52), 55 for the third with Usman Younas (26) and 51 for the fourth with captain Simon Gough (30).

Tom Newman hit 75 for Railway Triangle in their loss to Steep. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

US replied with 236-7, Richard Weltch (64), Josh Reilly (40) and Colin Smith (38) top scoring.

Olly Perkins opened the bowling and the batting for Havant 3rds as they beat Compton to move to within a point of leaders Emsworth 2nds.

Perkins grabbed 2-16 off eight overs as Compton posted 199-5 - Alex Elms hitting an unbeaten 62 before retiring out.

Perkins then struck his maiden league half-century, hitting seven fours and three sixes in a 75-ball 80.

Havant still had work to do at 168-7, but No 9 Henry Pelling-Smith (24 not out) joined skipper Tim Dix to share an unbroken, match-clinching stand of 33.

Dan Webb also turned in a fine all-round display as Emsworth remained top with their eighth win in nine matches.

He followed up an unbeaten 30, top scoring at No 8, by removing the top four batters in Hayling’s order.

After Emsworth had posted 177-8, Webb (8-3-19-4) made early inroads as Hayling crashed to 51-6. Ian Cole - also batting at No 8 - top scored with 34 as the visitors limped to 128-9 off their 40 overs.

Robin Sebastian (68) was Challengers Gosport’s top scorer as they posted 193-8 after choosing to bat against lowly Portchester at Cams Hill School.

Opening bowler Sandeep Somvar (3-22) took early wickets while Jenin Jose (3-17) cleaned up the tail as Portchester, losing for the eighth time in nine games, were dismissed for 150.

Rowner 2nds remain well adrift at the foot of the table after a ninth consecutive loss.

James Trinder top scored with 18 as Rowner were shot out for 67 (Pradeesh Nair 3-13) to lose by 182 runs to Kerala 3rds at Farlington.

Zachariah Alexander (57), Rajeev Vijayan (50) and Shani Madhusoodhanan (49) were the chief contributors to Kerala’s 249-9 total (Adam Smyth 4-59).

Railway Triangle are one place above the three-team drop zone after a 68-run defeat against Steep 2nds at Drayton Park.

Cam Clarke was just three shy of his century when he was stumped off the bowling of Ben Jones as the visitors amassed 271-3 off 40 overs.

Jack Coles was 65 not out and opener Richard Pleace added 57.

Tom Newman (75) and Jones (62) were Triangle’s main scorers as they replied with 203-8. Extras (30) was next highest.

Two under-15 players impressed as Hambledon 3rds trimmed Wickham by six wickets.

First, Archie Ruskin bagged 4-28 as Wickham were dismissed for 133 (Martin Rowe 55, Lewis Le Clercq 3-7).

Then Toby Restell hit his maiden league half-century - exactly 50 not out in an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 87 with Jonathan Pratt (42 not out).

Toby Barnett compiled his third Hampshire League ton of 2022 as Froxfield defeated Clanfield.

The opener was unbeaten on 116 as Froxfield compiled 229-8 (Kuthubudeen Abdul Malikoo 3-37) after electing to bat.

He had previously scored 116 against Railway Triangle and 122 against Portchester in successive innings in late May and early June. He also scored 93 against US Portsmouth 2nds.