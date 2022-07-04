Jeremy Bulled scored his second league century as Fareham & Crofton defeated Alton 2nds in County Division 1 of the Hampshire League Picture: Keith Woodland

The vastly-experienced Bulled is enjoying batting much higher in the order after leaving Havant to drop down four divisions to the top tier of the Hampshire League.

Previously used in the middle to late order at Havant, Bulled has been Fareham’s regular No 3 in County League Division 1 action.

He was quickly in the action against Alton 2nds at Jubilee Playing Fields after opener Tom Kent (3) had been dismissed.

Bulled subsequently put on 139 for the third wicket with Ollie Southon (53) - another player with a SPL top flight pedigree, having played for Burridge - before he was eventually fifth out, having scored exactly 100 in total of 196.

The veteran wicket-keeper/batter now has 331 runs to his name in just four league innings, having previously hit 83 (v Bournemouth 2nds), 49 not out (v St Cross 3rds) and 99 (v Bramshaw).

‘I didn’t know I was on 99 (against Bramshaw,’ Bulled told The News. ‘It wouldn’t have altered the shot I made - I was trying to get a single and edged a ball onto my stumps.

‘(Against Alton) I knew I was on 99 this time, the scoreboard had a bit more information.’

Bulled’s current 429-run haul is already the highest of his league career, most of which has been spent in the top tier of the Southern Premier League with Havant.

His career best innings, though, remains the 114 he scored for Havant against St Cross six years ago.

Told about setting a new seasonal best run tally, Bulled said: ‘I’m not surprised. It’s just very nice to be batting a bit more often.

‘It’s nice to get back into the habit of scoring runs.’

‘In my 16 years at Havant, I opened a few times - I scored my century when I was opening - but normally would bat around six or seven. Sometimes it was eight or nine - one season, when we had an absolutely fabulous batting side, I only batted four times in 18 weeks.’

Sam Stoddart (41) helped Fareham post a daunting 296-8 total. The same player then took 3-46 as Alton fell 38 runs short on 258-9.

Joe Paul top scored with 68 at No 3, while Fareham’s victory bid was held up by a 53-run stand for the ninth wicket between tailenders Ethan Footit (37) and Nathan Vincent (34 not out).

Bulled, having been a regular in the SPL top flight for so many years, is enjoying life in the county league.

‘It’s good, it’s fun - the lads have been really welcoming. We’ve gone past that ‘getting to know you’ stage and it’s just turning up on a Saturday after working all week to play a game of cricket - same as it’s always been.

‘There’s some really good players (in County League Division 1), just a few less of them (compared to the SPL top flight). It’s a good standard, just not quite the depth.

‘There’s still a hope we can have a tilt at promotion - that’s the plan.’

Fareham’s win against Alton saw them jump to seventh, but they remain 30 points adrift of second-placed Compton & Chandler’s Ford at the halfway mark of the campaign - and the top two go up.