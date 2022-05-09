Grassroots Portsmouth netballers honoured for fair play in Hampshire & Isle of Wight Festival

Chloe Jean Parsley and Rachel Tanner were both awarded Best & Fairest awards by opponents, proving sportsmanship is alive and well in the city!

Mountbatten Centre Back to Netballers, who have only been training together for eight weeks, entered the Back to Netball section of the tournament and finished fourth.

Portsmouth-based Walkie Talkies went one better, finishing in bronze position in the Walking Netball competition.

Bluebirds Back to Netballers

Playing in their first festival at Places Leisure in Eastleigh, Bluebirds Back to Netballers won their first game of the day 2-0 against Hoops I did it again.

Elizabeth Clarke and Lisa Fryer did an excellent job to keep possession and create the chances in attack, whilst defensive duo Emily Bettle and Chloe-Jean Parsley improved as the tournament went on.

A 4-4 draw against Petersfield Blue Tits was another notable performance with Emma Bevington proving pivotal for Bluebirds.

Fareham-based Sparks Diamonds proved friendly opponents but were too strong for Bluebirds and finished runners-up. Hart remained unbeaten to take the winners’ trophy.

Walkie Talkies

Experienced Walkie Talkies took just seven players to the Walking Netball festival but worked hard as a team and showed great resilience.

Lesley Smith and Jackie Powell excelled in attack in wins against Whiteley Wonders (5-1) and Hiltingbury Sports (5-1). A respectable draw against eventual winners Wildern Wasps followed before a humdinger against Runners Up Ryde Walkers.

Julie Thomas displayed great determination for Walkie Talkies, who came back from five goals down at half time only to eventually lose 9-8.

*For more information on Back to Netball programmes, visit www.englandnetball.com