Great first-half sets up US Portsmouth for victory at Petersfield

James Dudley (blue) set up US Portsmouth 2nds' equaliser against Haslemere. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

US won numerous short corners early on and, from one of them, Ben Hawtin converted at the back post.

Shortly after, Max Seller went through one on one with the keeper, knocking the ball past him before being fouled and earning US another the first of another string of short corners - Seller scoring from the last one of them.

Another short corner conversion followed before half-time, with Petersfield grabbing a consolation 10 minutes from time after US had failed to capitalise on the hosts being reduced to 10 men.

Joe Drake won the team’s ‘Legend of the Match’ award.

*USP men’s 2nds came from 0-2 down at half-time to claim a 2-2 draw against Haslemere 5ths at HMS Temeraire.

A slip by the otherwise excellent Haslemere keeper gifted Nathan Khan a goal early in the second half.

Home skipper James Saunders deputised in goal, and pulled off a couple of fortunate saves.

With ten minutes left, tactics were changed which possibly caught Haslemere off guard. Pressure led to a short corner where a solid hit by James Dudley was flicked in by Simon Berendt.

US veteran Andy Lowe remarked: ‘That was a great contest - I’m so proud of the fight we showed.

*USP ladies 1sts had feared conceding their game at Alton in midweek due to a lack of players.

Armed with some new faces, they managed to find 11 players and were beaten 4-0.

US keeper Lucy Perring pulled off a series of great saves but was eventually beaten just before half-time.

Alton’s second, from a short corner routine, was the signal for US heads to drop, conceding two more goals.

In the closing stages, Heather Craig was a little too committed. Already suffering from a suspected broken finger, she fell and hit her head, the game ending prematurely as a result.