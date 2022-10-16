Great South Run crowns latest elite winners as Connor, Partridge and Burrough claim 2022 crowns

Olympic marathon runner Ben Connor won the 2022 men's Great South Run in a time of 47mins 19secs Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Derby’s Ben Connor claimed the men’s title in a time of 47mins 19secs, with Lily Partrtidge, from Birchfield Harriers, crossing the line first to win the women’s race (54.29).

Weir Archer Academy athlete Claudia Burrough won the 2022 wheelchair event in a time of 50:42.

As always a packed entry list was greeted by thousands of onlookers around the streets of Southsea and Portsmouth.

And all three races proved mouth-watering affairs, with very little separating the top three in each.

Indeed, just 30 seconds split the medal placings in the men’s race, with Olympian Connor quickly followed by Aldershot & Farnham’s Ellis Cross (47.32) and Omar Ahmed, with the Birchfield Harriers ace clocking a time of 47.49 to take third.

Six seconds was Partridge’s winning margin against Natasha Cockram (Micky Morris Racing Team) as they competed in the Great South Run for the first time.

Meanwhile, hot on the heels of Cockram’s time of 54.35 was 2018 runner-up and GB international Steph Twell, who beat her time of four years ago (55.15) with a 2022 timing of 54.51.

Incredibly, just one second separated Burrough and runner-up Ella Bouvard (50:43) in the wheelchair race.