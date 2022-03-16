'Gutted' Portsmouth's Michael McKinson's stance on fighting on following huge American hope Vergil Ortiz Jr's pull out
Michael McKinson has revealed his hope a new opponent can swiftly be put in place after his scheduled monumental showdown with Vergil Ortiz Jr was called off.
The Pompey fighter discovered the devastating news the ferocious 18-0 highly-rated American with a perfect professional knock-out record had been forced to withdraw from the welterweight contest having been admitted to hospital on Monday, in association with PMC Construction & Development.
Ortiz Jr, 23, had been struck down with the debilitating illness - rhabdomyolysis - which can result in possible kidney failure, although the news was positive as he was released from hospital yesterday.
Understandably, southpaw McKinson, who stands with a 21-0 pro record, has been left 'gutted' by the news his big chance to pull off a massive upset will no longer go ahead at LA’s Galen Centre on Saturday. But he was quick to wish Ortiz Jr a 'speedy recovery' from what could have become a life-threatening situation.
But despite the setback, McKinson is still prepared to pick himself up from the disappointment to put on a show for his UK travelling support - providing show schedulers Golden Boy Promotions, along with his management team MTK Global and promoters Matchroom Boxing can quickly get a new opponent in place.
McKinson tweeted after learning his colossal contest with Ortiz Jr was off: ‘I am gutted. I’d like to firstly wish @VergilOrtiz a speedy recovery.
‘I have UK fans travelling out, and I’ve worked so hard. So a replacement is now all down to @GoldenBoyBoxing @MatchroomBoxing @MTKGlobal.’
Golden Boy Promotions are expected to release a further update at some stage today on whether a new opponent can be found in time for this weekend and whether the show will still go ahead as planned.