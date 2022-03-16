'Gutted' Portsmouth's Michael McKinson's stance on fighting on following huge American hope Vergil Ortiz Jr's pull out

Pompey fighter Mikey McKinson Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Ortiz Jr, 23, had been struck down with the debilitating illness - rhabdomyolysis - which can result in possible kidney failure, although the news was positive as he was released from hospital yesterday.

Understandably, southpaw McKinson, who stands with a 21-0 pro record, has been left 'gutted' by the news his big chance to pull off a massive upset will no longer go ahead at LA’s Galen Centre on Saturday. But he was quick to wish Ortiz Jr a 'speedy recovery' from what could have become a life-threatening situation.

But despite the setback, McKinson is still prepared to pick himself up from the disappointment to put on a show for his UK travelling support - providing show schedulers Golden Boy Promotions, along with his management team MTK Global and promoters Matchroom Boxing can quickly get a new opponent in place.

McKinson tweeted after learning his colossal contest with Ortiz Jr was off: ‘I am gutted. I’d like to firstly wish @VergilOrtiz a speedy recovery.

‘I have UK fans travelling out, and I’ve worked so hard. So a replacement is now all down to @GoldenBoyBoxing @MatchroomBoxing @MTKGlobal.’

Golden Boy Promotions are expected to release a further update at some stage today on whether a new opponent can be found in time for this weekend and whether the show will still go ahead as planned.