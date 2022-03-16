Portsmouth's Michael McKinson's Los Angeles showdown with exciting American Vergil Ortiz Jr is OFF

Vergil Ortiz Jr has pulled out of his weekend showdown with Pompey's Michael McKinson Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The ferocious American has been forced to pull out of the bout with the Portsmouth fighter, after being admitted to hospital having been diagnosed with a debilitating illness which can cause kidney failure.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition which results in the release of the myoglobin protein into the blood, and can cause serious kidney damage as a result.

Golden Boy Promotions, who represent 18-0 pro Ortiz Jr, confirmed their man is ‘recovering well in hospital’ and is expected to ‘make a full recovery’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coverage brought to you in association with PMC Construction & Development

But it’s a nightmare outcome for McKinson who has been Stateside since last week preparing for a contest he believed would change his life.

Work is now ongoing to find a replacement opponent for the Pompey Problem to allow the show to go on at the Galen Centre on Saturday, with a further announcement expected within the next 24 hours.

Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said: ‘We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery.