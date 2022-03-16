Portsmouth's Michael McKinson's Los Angeles showdown with exciting American Vergil Ortiz Jr is OFF
Michael McKinson's monumental welterweight showdown with Vergil Ortiz Jr scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles is OFF.
The ferocious American has been forced to pull out of the bout with the Portsmouth fighter, after being admitted to hospital having been diagnosed with a debilitating illness which can cause kidney failure.
Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition which results in the release of the myoglobin protein into the blood, and can cause serious kidney damage as a result.
Golden Boy Promotions, who represent 18-0 pro Ortiz Jr, confirmed their man is ‘recovering well in hospital’ and is expected to ‘make a full recovery’.
But it’s a nightmare outcome for McKinson who has been Stateside since last week preparing for a contest he believed would change his life.
Work is now ongoing to find a replacement opponent for the Pompey Problem to allow the show to go on at the Galen Centre on Saturday, with a further announcement expected within the next 24 hours.
Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said: ‘We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery.
‘As fighters, our first instinct is to fight whatever we have and tough it out. It takes a lot of courage to admit that something is wrong and get the care that you need. We are confident that we will be seeing Vergil in the ring again very soon.’