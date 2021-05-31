Habib’s incredible six-hitting spree in vain as United Services are trounced by Cadnam in Hampshire League run-fest

Rob Cordell, seen here batting for Hayling Island, took three wickets in his side's Hampshire League Division 3 South victory over Southampton Community. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Team-mate Hamid Khan, batting at No 10, also struck a rapid half-century - but his side were beaten in a high-scoring encounter by Cadnam.

US were 55-4 on the all artificial playing surface at HMS Temeraire when Habib walked out to bat.

He proceeded to whack NINE of the 17 balls he faced for six in racing to 59 off just 17 deliveries.

Skipper Sameen Mahboob, batting at No 5, could only watch on from the other end as Habib dominated their fifth wicket stand of 64.

Mahboob was eventually out for 51 but Ijaz Tarakhail followed on from where Habib had left off by hitting four sixes in an 18-ball 33.

Khan then came in at No 10 to help add 70 for the ninth wicket with Minhajul Latif.

Khan faced just 28 balls but struck three sixes and six fours as US were eventually out for 275.

That would normally be a challenging target, but Cadnam reached it with seven overs and three balls in hand.

On a poor day for bowlers, visiting openers Jacob Sheath and Richy Way shared a rapid stand of 136.

US opening bowlers Khan (0-43 off five overs) and Ijaz Tarakhail (0-30 off two overs) were soon hit out of the attack amid a flurry of boundaries.

Ahmed Khan (0-40 off three overs) also came in for some serious punishment.

Way belted four sixes and 11 fours in racing to 83 off just 36 balls before Habib (1-47 off six overs) made the breakthrough.

There was no stopping Sheath at the other end, though, and he was still there at the end unbeaten on 103 off 86 deliveries with 14 fours and a six.

Cadnam won on 279-4, with US helping them on their way with 23 wides.

Hayling Island maintained their impressive start to the season with a third successive victory.

Bowlers Freddie Steele and Rob Cordell shared six wickets as they claimed a 16-run win over Southampton Community at Wide Lane.

After being inserted, Hayling slipped to 26-2 with openers Richard Poole (9) and Morgan Marshall (7) quickly back in the pavilion.

Rob Cells (27), Greg Chaplin (42) and Gary Martin (31) took the score to 140-3, only for a collapse to see Hayling lurch to 156-8.

Callum Cells (18 not out) and Lijani Cherry (15) ensured the tail wagged to take Hayling to 192 all out.

In reply, six of Community’s top seven made at least 15, but opener Asim Ilyas (28) top scored as Hayling took wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Cordell brought himself on as fourth change, to bag 3-29 - including the wicket of home captain Junaid Khan (19).

Steele (3-36), who opened the bowling, then came back for a second spell to take three wickets as Community were dismissed for 176.

Will Bolton and Chris Oliphant shared an unbroken century stand as Sarisbury 2nds strolled to Division 3 South victory over Langley Manor 2nds.

Asked to chase 138 for victory, opener Bolton (55 not out) and No 4 Oliphant (53 not out) both struck eight boundaries as Sarisbury won by eight wickets.

They put on 114 for the third wicket as the hosts won with 15 overs remaining.

Earlier, Langley had been dismissed for 137 after electing to bat first.

Jon Floyd (3-16 off eight overs) and Chris Mottola (3-27 off eight) were the main wicket-takers, while Max Martin bagged 2-21.