Half-century achievement brought up by Maree O'Rourke at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun plus all the latest from Fareham, Havant, Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns courses

Maree O'Rourke reached 50 parkruns completed after making her way around the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun event Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Fordy Runs member O'Rourke, 46, completed the 5k distance at the Lee seafront course where she is a regular, making it exactly 50 parkrun events she has now managed to finish.

O'Rourke was 264th of the 379 finishers who made it around the distance in a time of 33mins 36secs. Stubbington Green Runners' teenager Brandon Chaplin was the first runner home (17:38), while club-mate Lucy May was the first female back in exactly 21 minutes.

n There were precisely 250 finishers at the Fareham parkrun, with Defence Sports & Recreation runner, Christopher Pearce, heading up those who made it back in the latest run-out at Cams Hall Estate (17:39).

Daisy McClements of Stubbington Green Runners was 14th overall and first female home in a time of 20:17.

Meanwhile, Victory AC's Paul Mitchinson was the first of the 229 finishers to complete the Havant parkrun 5k course (18:49).

Fellow Victory AC runner, Joanne Stanford, was 11th overall and first female who made it back at Staunton Country Park in 21:29.

n Southsea parkrun saw another sizeable finishing figure complete their latest event. The seafront course had total of 452 runners make it around the 5k distance, which runs along the esplanade.

Haslemere Border AC's David Jarrett was the first around the course (16:59) with Southsea seeing in excess of 450 finishers for just the fourth time in 2022. First-time visitor to the popular seafront course, Emily Georgiades heading up the female finishers (19:34).

Elsewhere in the city parkrun events, Portsmouth Lakeside welcomed 232 finishers while Portsmouth Joggers Club's Robert Ford was the first of the 58 runners who made it around the latest staging of the Great Salterns event in Tangier Road.

