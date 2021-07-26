Krishnan Patel struck his second Hampshire League century as Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds defeated Southampton Travellers. Picture: Keith Woodland

They took full advantage of previous table-toppers Gosport Borough 2nds’ loss to Fareham & Crofton 2nds to return to pole position.

Ben Harding (3-22) made early inroads into the Solent top order as Binish Varghese (38) was the only member of Rangers’ top six to reach double figures before he was run out.

Mark Le Clercq (2-7), Ian Turner (2-15) and Jake Carvell (2-17) also claimed cheap wickets as Solent slumped to 104 all out at Ridge Meadow.

Hambledon chased that target down inside 26 overs, Lewis Le Clercq hitting an unbeaten 35 in his side’s seven-wicket romp. Ben Reilly (26 not out) offered good support.

Fareham & Crofton held their nerve to record a tense seven-run victory over Gosport at Bath Lane.

After posting 160-7, the hosts reduced Borough to 73-5 with opening bowlers Blake Barnwell (3-19) and Andrew Martin (2-33) among the wickets.

Gosport slipped further to 125-8 but hopes were revived when Ryan Gander and Dale Paternotte (7) added 24 for the ninth wicket.

Gander finished unbeaten on 23 with his side closing on 153-9 (James Hawley 2-17).

Patel hit 18 boundaries in his 104 - no-one else scored more than 23 as P & S were bowled out for 189.

Patel’s league best remains the 108 he compiled for the 3rds against US Portsmouth 2nds two years ago.

Karthik Muthuraman (2-29) removed both Travellers openers and Shan Shajhan (2-7) dismissed two more top five batsmen.

That set the scene for Romit Patel (4-12) to mop up the tail as Travellers were all out for 129 to lose by 60 runs.

Will Chrystal bagged four cheap wickets as Waterlooville 2nds defeated Bishop’s Waltham 2nds.

Chrystal took 4-8 in eight overs, trapping three of his victims leg before, as Waltham were rushed out for 88.

Charley Croft (3-17) was also the fore as skipper Andrew Robinson (26 not out) top scored for Waltham after they had lurched to 59-7.

Finlay Rockett (38) led Ville to a four-wicket victory after three wickets had tumbled for no runs within sight of the finishing line.

Ollie Parvin made an impression with bat and ball as Bedhampton Mariners triumphed against Mansbridge.

First, Parvin top scored with 46 as Bedhampton posted 197-8 after being inserted. Skipper Brian Burridge hit 42 before he was out and opener Ross Basketeer made 37 before he was bowled by Leo Wolfe (3-37).

Parvin only bowled three overs in Mansbridge’s reply, but claimed 2-26 - both top order victims - as they were restricted to 178-9.

They only got that far due to a decent unbroken last wicket stand between Matt Heuze (52 not out) and skipper (and No 11) Stuart Williams (21 not out).

Jagdamba Bisht (3-29) and Zeeshan Hazell (3-35) were Mariners’ main wicket-takers.

Locks Heath 2nds remain bottom - and still winless - following a 70-run beating by Hythe & Dibden 2nds.

Home skipper Andy Murkitt (64) and Ryan O’Connor (49) helped Hythe post 220-5.

Wicket-keeper Jon Whitfield (60) was one of just three Locks players to hit double figures as they were bowled out for 150 (Ian White 4-30).