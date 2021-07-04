Hambledon hammer Portsmouth & Southsea to continue perfect season start

Hambledon's Chris Pratt struck 46 in the win over Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture Ian Hargreaves (260720-9)

This time it was Portsmouth & Southsea who were on the end of a defeat at Ridge Meadow, going down by 107 runs.

Hambledon s perfect start to the season has put them in a strong position, leading Hook & Newnham Basics II by a point at the summit with a game in hand.

Opener Daniel McGovern helped set up the table-toppers' victory with a well made 74.

Hambledon would post 194-5 off their 40 overs and Portsmouth & Southsea were unable to get near it in the chase.

James Restell went for just four runs from his seven overs, picking up two wickets, to put the squeeze on Portsmouth before McGovern weighed in with 3-13 as the visitors were all out for 87 in reply.

Hambledon asked Portsmouth to field and it proved an afternoon of toil for their bowlers.

Matt Benfield caught opener George Marshall (23) off the bowling of Jonathan Willey to make the early breakthrough.

Then, James Marshall was bowled by James Peach to leave the leaders 54-2.

But McGovern shared a third-wicket stand of 87 with Chris Pratt (46) to get Hambledon back on track.

Those substantial contributions proved key as the hosts eventually racked up 194-5 from their allotted overs.

Keiron Dunstan was the man to get rid of both McGovern and Pratt, finishing with figures of 3-36.

Portsmouth's chase never get off the ground, with none of the top four managing to reach double figures.

Openers Mat Benfield (nine) and Ollie Kanavan (three) along with Tom Benfield (two) and Jack Davies (four) all fell in quick succession to leave them reeling at 20-4.