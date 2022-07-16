After nine straight wins, the Dons suffered a comprehensive four-wicket home defeat against OTs & Romsey.

It was only their second SPL loss since the start of the 2021 campaign, which ended with them winning the Division 3 title.

That means Portsmouth & Southsea are now the only team left across the four tiers of the SPL still boasting a 100 per cent record.

Archie Reynolds took four wickets and scored an unbeaten half-century as Waterlooville defeated Fawley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

After being inserted, Hambledon’s powerful batting line-up were restricted to 202-9 off 45 overs.

No 7 Joe Eastment top scored with 46 off 40 balls after top three Dan McGovern (26), stand-in skipper Chris Pratt (26) and the SPL’s top runscorer Matt De Villiers (32) had all made starts. Jonty Oliver - the previous week’s last-ball six-hitting hero - made 27.

Skipper Charlie King (58) and Harry Tulk (41) shared a third-wicket stand of 94, before Rob Newman (35 not out) hurried Hambledon to their first league loss of 2022.

Skipper Archie Reynolds impressed with bat and ball as Waterlooville remained in with an outside chance of promotion with victory over Fawley.

First, he bagged 4-31 as the hosts posted 190-9 after winning the toss - opener Kieran Earl (39) and No 8 Bailey Parratt (35) top scoring.

Reynolds entered the game in fine form with the bat, having scored 40, 58, 64 not out and 30 in his previous four innings. The opener continued that, hitting an unbeaten 62 off 105 balls - with just six fours - and anchoring Ville’s 191-6 chase.

Gabriel Broadhurst (38) helped his skipper put on 86 for the first wicket with No 7 Dan Birch (20) providing good support later on as Ville claimed their sixth win in 11 league games.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Hook & Newnham Basics 2nds’ top nine all scored at least 24 in a 313 total against Bashley 2nds.