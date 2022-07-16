A week after a three-run success against Basingstoke & North Hants, Athletic defeated Alton by just six runs to take advantage of former table-toppers Rowledge’s defeat.

Sarisbury had looked odds-on to lose to Basingstoke, who had reached 231-5 chasing 243 for victory, only for their opponents to lose five wickets for eight runs.

It was the same scenario against Alton, who had reached 221-4 chasing 258.

Ricky Rawlins hit 63 against Alton as Sarisbury took over top spot in Division 1 of the Southern Premier League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But the game changed in the 46th over when three wickets tumbled in the first five balls.

Alton opener Abhay Gonella brought up his century with a single off the first delivery of Ronan DeGrussa’s over, only for Tom South to be run out going for a second.

Toby Salmon was dismissed the very next ball, with Gonella falling two balls later - and in the blink of an eye Alton were 222-7.

Bash Walters (6) and Howard Gadsby (golden duck) didn’t last long, and Sarisbury completed their fifth straight success when DeGrussa - who bagged an SPL best 5-39 - had Freddie Egleston (15) caught by Sam Floyd.

Ricky Rawlins (63) had top scored for Sarisbury at the top of the order, putting on 68 for the first wicket with Tom Mills (24).

No 6 Nathan Felham provided some middle-order impetus, lashing 61 off 47 balls with seven fours and two sixes as Athletic were bowled out for 257 (Egleston 5-62) in the last over.

Opener Dubs Wood (80 not out) and skipper Joe Oates (66) helped Basingstoke knock Rowledge off top spot with a five-wicket success at May’s Bounty.

No 6 Ollie Baker (70) had top scored when Rowledge were bowled out for 192 after electing to bat.

Third-placed Calmore - who host Sarisbury next weekend - were also beaten.

They suffered a shock 19-run defeat to lowly New Milton, who recovered from 34-5 to post 202-8 - No 10 Dan Loader (31 not out) dominating an unbroken ninth wicket stand of 29 with George Watts (24 not out).