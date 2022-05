Put into bat, Hampshire posted 207-9 - Lymington's Neil Trestrail (49) and Neil Sutherland (33) top scoring at the St Helens ground in Southsea .

They were then blown away as Sussex opening pair Gordon Morgan (92) and Martyn Ford (80) traded a large percentage of their 157-run opening partnership in boundaries before Chris Wheeler struck twice in one over. Sussex won by eight wickets.