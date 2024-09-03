Hampshire Academy crowned Southern Premier League champions for the first time

SPL champions Hampshire Academy. Back (from left): Dom Kelly, Ethan Baker, Eddie Jack, Ben Mayes, Ethan Martin, Connor Lamsdale. Front: Finn Gordon, Sam Ashman, Andrew MacEwen, Freddie Gillett, Sam Davis.

The Hampshire Academy have won the Southern Premier League title for the first time.

In an ultra tense final-day summit showdown, they leapt into top spot with victory over the side who had started the match in pole position.

South Wilts would have been crowned champions for the eighth time had they defeated the Academy.

But they suffered a nail-biting two-wicket loss at The Utilita Bowl’s Nursery Ground, with the Academy becoming the 19th different team to be crowned champions since the league’s inauguration in 1969 as a result.

Hampshire fielded two 18-year-olds who have senior 1st XI experience in white ball cricket, as well as playing for England youth.

And both Dominic Kelly and Eddie Jack played major roles in a game which was dominated by the bowlers.

Kelly (3-14) was one of three bowlers - Finn Gordon (3-10) and Ethan Martin (3-30) the others - to shine as South Wilts were hustled out for 110 after choosing to bat.

Kelly dismissed Jack Mynott (20) and Harry Broderick (0) as Wilts dipped to 37-3, before Martin removed Ben Draper (0) and Archie Fairfax-Ross (3) - the scoreboard now a sickly 46-5.

Last man Henry Dunlop (16) and Ryan Freeman added 26 for the last wicket, taking Wilts into triple figures.

It looked that 110 could be enough to take the Wilts champagne off the ice, when the Academy slumped to 86-8.

Tom Grant (4-25) gave the visitors renewed hope, with Kelly (16) among his victims.

But Jack (16 not out) and No 10 Sam Davis (13 not out) kept their cool as an entire season’s cricket boiled down to a dramatic climax.

Just seven runs were scored off the first six overs that Jack and Davis were at the crease together.

Jack eased Academy nerves in the 28th over, taking two fours off Fairfax-Ross’ bowling.

Wilts then introduced Rob Pittman into their attack for the first time.

But Davis hit his third delivery to the boundary and, after the fourth was declared a wide, struck the seventh across the ropes as well to kickstart Academy celebrations.