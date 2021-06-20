Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ impresses as Burridge are thrashed by St Cross in the Southern Premier League
Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ played a big role in Burridge being thrashed by 109 runs in the Southern Premier League top flight game at St Cross.
Organ opened the batting for the Winchester-based club and hit 39 as his side posted 213-9.
He then came on as first change bowler and took 2-13 off seven overs as Hilio De Abreu’s men plummeted to 43-5 en route to 104 all out.
Teenager Harry Trussler - who scored 144 for the 2nds against Portsmouth earlier this month - top scored with 52 after St Cross, aiming to avoid a third straight league defeat, were inserted.
Dan Stancliffe was Burridge’s stand-out bowler with a superb 6-46 - his second best SPL figures behind the 6-34 he took against Alton six years ago.
In reply, Burridge collapsed to 24-4 with Michael Booth (3-24) dismissing openers Joe Collings-Wells (6) and Will Donald (3) and Chris Blake (0).
There was no way back from that. The highest stand of the innings was 31 for the sixth wicket between top scorer Azim Chowdhury (24) and Stancliffe (9) - but the former’s dismissal sparked the fall of three more wickets for one run.
De Abreu (18) and No 9 Will Candy (21 not out) were the only other two batsmen in double figures as the visitors were dismissed for 104 (Alex Woolvine 2-11) in the 29th over.
Havant’s home game with Bashley was the only SPL top flight game abandoned due to wet weather.