Hampshire batsman Nick Gubbins given chance to catch the England selectors’ eyes against touring New Zealanders

The call-up comes after the left-hander scored 443 runs in his county’s opening six Championship Division 1 games.

That haul - the highest of any Hampshire player - includes two centuries in the same game, 101 not out and 130 in the drawn fixture with Lancashire at The Ageas Bowl.

Gubbins, 28, now has a chance to catch the England selectors eyes, though he has played for his country before - most recently for the Lions team in 2018 when he was at Middlesex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire's Nick Gubbins celebrates reaching his hundred during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Lancashire last month.

Ollie Robinson and Dom Sibley are the two England capped players in a 12-man squad that will be overseen by ECB Elite Performance Pathway Coach Richard Dawson.

Kent opening batter Ben Compton, who leads the run-scoring in Division 1 of Championship this season with 878 runs, has been rewarded with a place following his start to the summer.

The squad was selected from the pool of available players following consultation with the first-class counties.

Dawson said: ‘We have selected a strong squad of players who are in form and who deserve the opportunity to test themselves against high-class international opposition.

‘Matches like this provide a valuable opportunity to see how the selected players handle a step up from county ranks and I am looking forward to working alongside them.

‘I would also like to thank the first-class counties for their collaborative approach during a busy period.’

The four-day game starts this Thursday.