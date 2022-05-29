Organ has been an ever-present in the Hampshire team that have won four of their opening six LV= Insurance County Championship matches, averaging 31.62.

But deemed surplus to requirements now the Vitality T20 Blast has begun, he opened the innings for hometown club St Cross. But his 27 turned out to be the third lowest score in a 269-6 total.

Charlie Gwynn - who was playing in the third tier of the SPL for Fair Oak last year - top scored with 46 before Aidan Hawkesworth (44 not out) and Harry Foyle (32 not out) put on an unbroken 76 for the seventh wicket.

Hampshire's Felix Organ made his first Southern Premier League appearance of 2022 for St Cross as they kept Burridge rooted to the foot of the table. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Ollie Creal (2-47) was the only Burridge bowler to take more than one wicket.

Gwynn was also to impress with the ball, bagging 4-18 off 10 overs as Burridge’s chase fell short on 212 (Foyle 3-35, Organ 2-41) to lose by 57 runs.

Azimunnoor Chowdhury (49) top scored at the top of the order before No 8 Daniel Stancliffe - who lashed 40 off 43 balls - put on 43 for the last wicket with Sullivan White.

Burridge remain bottom of the division, the only team to have suffered four successive defeats.

St Cross are second behind Hampshire Academy, who are the only side to have won their opening four games.

Sam Ruffell (53) and skipper Joseph Eckland (51) top scored as the Academy posted 267 at The Ageas Bowl Nursery Ground against Bashley.

Though Michael Porter hit 70 in reply, Bash slumped from 123-2 to 195 all out.

There were three wickets apiece for opening bowlers Eddie Jack (3-39) and Dominic Kelly (3-33) and third change Ethan Baker (3-37).

*Like Organ, Keith Barker is another of the regular Hampshire four-day team not required for the T20 Blast.

The seam bowler turned out for Moseley yesterday at Kidderminster in the top flight of the Birmingham Senior League.

The home batters might have been a bit wary when they saw Barker in the opposition team. After all, with 27 wickets at 16.74 he is the leading wicket-taker in Division 1 of the LV= Insurance County Championship this season!