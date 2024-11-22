Hampshire Cricket expands Hawks City Academy to Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire Cricket has further expanded its hugely successful Hampshire Hawks City Academy programme, into Portsmouth.

Hampshire Hawks City Academy endeavours to bring a programme which aims to increase the diversity of young people playing cricket at all levels in Hampshire. Having entered a new partnership with Priory School in Southsea, the new hub school in Portsmouth will further grow the work of the Hampshire Hawks City Academy.

Funding from the Hampshire Cricket Foundation will go towards the installation of new cricket nets in Priory School’s newly-upgraded sports hall.

Charlie Freeston, Head of Player Development, said: "This new partnership with Priory School will see the expansion our highly successful Hawks Academy, to give even more young people access to high quality coaching and facilities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to access. Priory School’s new Tom Prince Sports Centre is an excellent space for us to use to provide high quality coaching with their new flooring and nets, as they become our third hub school allowing us to continue to unearth talent and expand our player pool.”

Hampshire Hawks City Academy launched in 2021 with the aim of providing opportunities for young people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to top level coaching and cricket facilities, specifically those living in urban areas where, traditionally, participation in the sport is low.

The programme initially launched at Cantell School in Southampton before a new hub in Basingstoke’s Brighton Hill Community School was introduced in 2023. Hampshire Hawks City Academy is delivered in partnership with the Hampshire Cricket Board and the Lord’s Taverners Wicketz programme.

For more information on the Hampshire Hawks City Academy and the Hampshire Cricket Foundation, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/foundation